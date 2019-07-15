Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO

Now through July 16, Amazon has a special offer just for Prime members to help get the Fire TV Stick into your hands at a discounted price. The Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that can turn nearly any TV with an HDMI port into one with smart functionality, while offering access to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. It can stream HBO too, and through Prime Day, Prime members can score two free months of HBO via Prime Video Channels with the purchase of a Fire TV Stick at its regular price of $39.99.

Having a subscription to HBO is generally $14.99 each month, which is what you'll begin to be charged once two months have passed if you haven't turned off auto-renew in your account settings beforehand. Your HBO subscription will begin immediately after your purchase has been completed, so you can begin watching tonight using the Prime Video app on compatible devices such as your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Not a Prime member just yet? You can start a free 30-day trial to make your account instantly eligible for this deal and all the offers we'll see during Prime Day next week.

The Fire TV Stick is more than just a streaming device to watch HBO and Netflix on; it can also control smart home devices like Philips Hue lights and access the web with browsers like Silk and Firefox. With its included Alexa Voice Remote, you can even control it using your voice.