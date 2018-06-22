Looking for some fun, age-appropriate activities to educate and entertain your child during their screen time? You may want to consider Amazon's kid-centric multimedia app, FreeTime Unlimited. After many years of being available on Kindle and Android, it's finally available for iOS, and it's chock full of readables and watchables chosen specifically for little ones. Not in the lame way, either: it's basically a virtual treehouse with a sign hanging on it that says "NO BORING GROWN-UP STUFF ALLOWED."

What's new with FreeTime Unlimited?

What is Amazon FreeTime Unlimited?

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is an ad-free, all-in-one subscription service designed specifically for kids that offers unlimited access to approximately 10,000 kids' books, movies, and TV shows for children between the ages of 3 and 12. It's meant to be both fun and educational, with content supplied by the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street, PBS Kids, and National Geographic. The app was first launched by Amazon in December 2012 as a supplement to the original Kindle app, and was previously only available for Kindle tablets and Android devices.

How does it work? What all can you do with the app?

As I mentioned above, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is a paid app, so in order for your kiddo to utilize it, you do have to purchase a subscription. Thankfully, it's priced similarly to other streaming services at $9.99 per month — all you need to do is sign up using your Amazon account or subscribe via iTunes. Once you do that, you and your child will be able to access the following:

Kid-approved books : FreeTime Unlimited offers thousands of great books to choose from, from illustrated storybooks for small children like Winnie the Pooh to chapter books like the Harry Potter series for more advanced readers. There are also the neat tutorial books I used to love as a kid that provide instructions on how to draw animals and make cool crafts.

: FreeTime Unlimited offers thousands of great books to choose from, from illustrated storybooks for small children like Winnie the Pooh to chapter books like the Harry Potter series for more advanced readers. There are also the neat tutorial books I used to love as a kid that provide instructions on how to draw animals and make cool crafts. Beloved movies : Love Moana? What about Spider-Man? FreeTime Unlimited's probably got it. No matter your kiddos' tastes, they're likely to find a favorite from a popular brand you trust. They've even got the complete collection of Wallace and Gromit films, which I absolutely adore even though I'm a grown adult. There's something for everyone.

: Love Moana? What about Spider-Man? FreeTime Unlimited's probably got it. No matter your kiddos' tastes, they're likely to find a favorite from a popular brand you trust. They've even got the complete collection of Wallace and Gromit films, which I absolutely adore even though I'm a grown adult. There's something for everyone. Family-friendly television shows : From PBS Kids' Arthur to Nickelodeon's Spongebob to Discovery Channel's Popular Mechanics for Kids, the TV shows offered on FreeTime Unlimited also cover a wide variety of interests.

: From PBS Kids' Arthur to Nickelodeon's Spongebob to Discovery Channel's Popular Mechanics for Kids, the TV shows offered on FreeTime Unlimited also cover a wide variety of interests. Personalized profiles : With FreeTime Unlimited, parents can create up to four different personalized child profiles that can be switched between easily and quickly. You can even set an age range for a profile, assuring that your child will receive age-appropriate recommendations just for them.

: With FreeTime Unlimited, parents can create up to four different personalized child profiles that can be switched between easily and quickly. You can even set an age range for a profile, assuring that your child will receive age-appropriate recommendations just for them. Amazon Parent Dashboard: If you'd like to better connect with your kiddos based on the things they're into, this will definitely be the coolest feature for you. Using the Dashboard, you can review your children's FreeTime Unlimited activity over the past 90 days so you can see what they've been gravitating toward recently. What's more, the app provides Discussion Cards to help you start conversations with your kids on their favorite content.

What devices can I use to access Amazon FreeTime Unlimited?

FreeTime Unlimited can be accessed on Kindle tablets, Android smartphones and tablets, and now iPhone and iPad. It's free to download the app, and once you sign up you can also try it free for a month to make sure it's the right thing for you. However, after that, you will be required to pay for a monthly subscription fee to continue using it. You can get the app now by tapping the link below.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited - Free with IAP - Download now

Questions?

Still have questions about FreeTime Unlimited that you desperately need answers to? Share them with us in the comments below and we'll do our best to help you out as soon as possible!