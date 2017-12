Amazon is currently offering up a 4-pack of $10 iTunes Gift Cards for just $34, a savings of 15%. This 4-pack of physical cards is perfect for the holidays because you can separate them and gift them to multiple people, all while keeping a few extra bucks in your pocket.

This is part of a Lightning deal at Amazon, which means it won't last long. It shows as being set to expire around 4 pm EST, but you'll want to get your order in as soon as possible.

See at Amazon