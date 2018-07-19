Let's face it: not everyone has encyclopedic knowledge of all the screws, nuts, bolts, washers, and other hardware they may need to do a bit of DIY household repair. In my case, if it doesn't come in a clearly labeled IKEA packet with detailed pictorial instructions, you may as well be handing me alien technology. Thankfully though, according to TechCrunch, Amazon has taken pity on those of us who have yet to learn the art of handiness with a new mobile feature called Part Finder.

So say you've got an screw knocking around that you need to buy more of in order to complete the project you happen to be working on, but you aren't sure what type of screw it is. All you need to do is tap the camera icon next to the search bar in the Amazon app, and then choose Part Finder from the menu that pops up. The app will then scan the item in question using your phone's camera and direct you to where you can find it on the site so you can make that purchase. Here's a more in-depth view of how it works from TechCrunch's piece: