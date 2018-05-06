Amazon has launched a new sale that includes nearly all of its own hardware, including the Echo Dot, Fire Tablet, Fire TV Sticks, Kindle E-readers, and more. This promotion brings the Echo Dot back down to just $39.99, the Fire TV Stick down to $29.99, Fire Tablets for $39.99, and Kindle E-readers to only $59.99.

You can make the deals even sweeter by adding two Echo Dots to your cart for a total of $59.98. That's an additional $20 off and brings each of them back down to Black Friday pricing. Bundling the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick drops the price for both down to just $64.95, which is $5 less than buying them separately right now.

Be sure to check out all of the hardware discounts now, before they disappear.

