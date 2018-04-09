Odds are you don't need another reason to become a Prime member, but if you do, this deal may sway you. Amazon is currently offering a variety of discounts on its Fire Tablets and Kindle E-readers, dropping prices down to as little as $34.99. The 7-inch Fire Tablet is available for $35, which is $15 lower than it normally sells for.
Want something larger? The 8-inch Fire Tablet is down to $54.99, a savings of $25. If you need a bigger display, the 10-inch Fire Tablet is down to $109.99 from $150. You can grab the Fire 7 Kids Edition for $74.99, which is 25% off its regular price. It's pretty easy to fill up the internal storage on these, so be sure to pick up a microSD card to increase how much you can put on it.
Prefer to have something for reading your favorite books while on the go? The base 6-inch Kindle is down $30, which makes it just $50. Arguably the best deal of the Kindle sale is the Paperwhite for $79.99, which is the lowest it's ever dropped by $20. The Kindle for Kids bundle is $25 off, making it just $100 with this sale.
Of course, if you aren't a Prime member already, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial to score the discounted rates and all of the other benefits.