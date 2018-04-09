Odds are you don't need another reason to become a Prime member , but if you do, this deal may sway you. Amazon is currently offering a variety of discounts on its Fire Tablets and Kindle E-readers, dropping prices down to as little as $34.99 . The 7-inch Fire Tablet is available for $35, which is $15 lower than it normally sells for.

Prefer to have something for reading your favorite books while on the go? The base 6-inch Kindle is down $30, which makes it just $50. Arguably the best deal of the Kindle sale is the Paperwhite for $79.99, which is the lowest it's ever dropped by $20. The Kindle for Kids bundle is $25 off, making it just $100 with this sale.

Of course, if you aren't a Prime member already, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial to score the discounted rates and all of the other benefits.