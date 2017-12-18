Amazon has announced that December 29 will be the company's second annual Digital Day, a day that has thousands of deals on digital content across its site. From TV shows to mobile games, apps, and eBooks, there will be content here to interest just about everyone. Some deals will start as early as December 26 according to Amazon, with the best deals and biggest savings launching at 12:00 am ET on December 29.

Some of the deals you can expect to see include:

