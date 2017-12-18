Amazon has announced that December 29 will be the company's second annual Digital Day, a day that has thousands of deals on digital content across its site. From TV shows to mobile games, apps, and eBooks, there will be content here to interest just about everyone. Some deals will start as early as December 26 according to Amazon, with the best deals and biggest savings launching at 12:00 am ET on December 29.
Some of the deals you can expect to see include:
- Save 60% off Wonder Woman on Amazon Video
- $10 Amazon.com credit when you subscribe to HBO NOW on Amazon
- Save 25% off $49.99 Lapis bundle for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
- Save 50% off all in-game items for Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Save up to 80% off in-game items for Playrix games
- Save up to 75% off ROBLOX New Year's Eve themed wearables
- Save up to 33% off video games like Sonic Forces, Civilization VI, NBA 2K 18, and WWE 2K18
- Save up to 75% off on Kindle best-selling books, including titles such as The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, The Silent Corner, and Modern Romance
- Save up to 80% off best-selling Marvel graphic novels like Civil War II, House of M, World War Hulk, and Star Wars
- Three free audiobooks when you sign up for an Audible trial
- 25% or more off PC software like Rosetta Stone and Adobe Creative Cloud Photography
- First 3 months free in Daily Burn streaming workouts
