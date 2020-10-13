As with all Prime Day deals , you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.

How often do you find a service that can truly keep your children entertained for hours, days, weeks... even months on end?! Sure, YouTube is free but it's not necessarily safe or always appropriate. Amazon Kids+ can truly be a lifesaver. This subscription service is dedicated to providing your kids with age-appropriate material, from shows and movies to educational games, eBooks, and more, all for a low monthly price starting at just $2.99. Of course, now that Prime Day deals are live, there's an even better deal to consider that could score your family an entire year of Kids+ for just $19.99 .

Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now Prime members can score a full year's membership to the service for only $20.

With today's deal, the service will auto-renew unless you cancel in your account settings beforehand, but it's safe to say this is one worth keeping. Previously known as Freetime Unlimited, Amazon Kids+ is a streaming service intended for kids ages 3 through 12 which offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. Much of this content is by Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS and other well-known brands.

There are also "best-in-class" parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. One great feature is that Amazon Kids+ works as a launcher for the device it's on, and you can't leave the app until a parent enters their password to allow the rest of the device to be accessed.

This is one of the most affordable services too with plans starting as low as $2.99 per month. Prime members do score a monthly discount on Amazon Kids+, so that's another perk of having a Prime membership as well, but we've never seen it drop in price quite this low. Amazon Kids+ is available as an app on various devices, including Amazon Fire tablets and Kids Edition tablets, iOS and Android devices, and Kindle e-Readers.

There is another way to score Amazon Kids+ completely free. You've probably heard about Amazon's Kids Edition devices, like the Kids Edition Echo Dot or a Kids Edition Fire Tablet. These devices have strict parental controls and don't allow Alexa to divulge any information that might be harmful to little ears, but best of all, they each include a full year of Kids+ for free with the purchase. Plus, the Fire tablets are currently discounted for Prime Day!