Now you can ask Alexa to play you all sorts of things instead of just hoping you hit the right result.

Amazon has added the ability to search through the Amazon Music app using your voice with Alexa, instead of ... erm ... searching with your voice through whatever it was it was using before. The update is a good thing, really, prominently placing an Alexa button at the bottom of the app and making it easier to do voice searches. (Instead of searching and then hunting for the voice command mic button thing.)

Amazon's touting the contextual ability of the Alexa search. For example: "Just use the push-to-talk feature and say, 'Play the new song by Fifth Harmony,' and Alexa will play 'He Like That.' " (I'll have to take Amazon's word for it in this case, but contextual searches in music is a big deal.)

One caveat here: The Alexa search is available so far only in the U.S., UK, Germany and Austria.