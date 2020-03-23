As a result of social distancing and the coronavirus, Amazon has made a selection of videos and movies for kids available to everyone for free, not just Prime members. The content all lives within its streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, and will be available to anyone who has an Amazon account (which is free to make). It will include a mix of Amazon Original kid and familt shows as well as some third-party films from studio partners that Amazon has worked with.

According to Techcrunch, the initial list of Amazon originals includes:

Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm

Big Diaries

Costume Quest

Creative Galaxy

Danger and Eggs

Dangerous Book for Boys

Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jessy and Nessy

Just Add Magic

Just Add Magic: Mystery City

Little Big Awesome

Lost in Oz

Niko and the Sword of Light

Pete the Cat

Sigmund and the Sea Monster

The Snowy Day

The Stinky and Dirty Snow

The Kicks

Tumble Leaf

Wisenpoof

As for the content Amazon has worked to license, that includes:

Arthur

Bali

Caillou

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Design Squad

Dinosaur Train

FETCH! With Ruff Ruffman

Kraft's Creatures

Martha Speaks

Nature Cat

Odd Quad

Peep and the Big Wide World

Peg + Cat

Postcard from Buster

Reading Rainbow

Ready Jet Go!

Wild Kratts

WordGirl

WorldWorld

Zoboomafoo

Rugrats All Grown Up

Knight Squad

The Amazon Original content is available for free worldwide, though licensed content availability may vary by country. Amazon is working to expand the selection that's available over the coming weeks. While some of the newest content that's being released is missing from this list, Amazon has also launched a new Prime Video Cinema hub that showcases new release rentals and purchases.