What you need to know
- Amazon is making select kids movies & shows free to all.
- No Prime membership is required for watching these.
- Show availability may vary by region.
As a result of social distancing and the coronavirus, Amazon has made a selection of videos and movies for kids available to everyone for free, not just Prime members. The content all lives within its streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, and will be available to anyone who has an Amazon account (which is free to make). It will include a mix of Amazon Original kid and familt shows as well as some third-party films from studio partners that Amazon has worked with.
According to Techcrunch, the initial list of Amazon originals includes:
- Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm
- Big Diaries
- Costume Quest
- Creative Galaxy
- Danger and Eggs
- Dangerous Book for Boys
- Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
- Jessy and Nessy
- Just Add Magic
- Just Add Magic: Mystery City
- Little Big Awesome
- Lost in Oz
- Niko and the Sword of Light
- Pete the Cat
- Sigmund and the Sea Monster
- The Snowy Day
- The Stinky and Dirty Snow
- The Kicks
- Tumble Leaf
- Wisenpoof
As for the content Amazon has worked to license, that includes:
- Arthur
- Bali
- Caillou
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
- Design Squad
- Dinosaur Train
- FETCH! With Ruff Ruffman
- Kraft's Creatures
- Martha Speaks
- Nature Cat
- Odd Quad
- Peep and the Big Wide World
- Peg + Cat
- Postcard from Buster
- Reading Rainbow
- Ready Jet Go!
- Wild Kratts
- WordGirl
- WorldWorld
- Zoboomafoo
- Rugrats All Grown Up
- Knight Squad
The Amazon Original content is available for free worldwide, though licensed content availability may vary by country. Amazon is working to expand the selection that's available over the coming weeks. While some of the newest content that's being released is missing from this list, Amazon has also launched a new Prime Video Cinema hub that showcases new release rentals and purchases.
Prime Video
Check out the various free kids movies and shows that are available to everyone. Be sure to look often, as Amazon will continue to add new options.
