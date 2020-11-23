We're starting to see tons of stellar Black Friday deals appearing at various retailers, and while most are designed to help you save, this latest offer on Chamberlain's myQ Smart Garage Door Opener at Amazon can actually help you earn $5 with its purchase — even after taking its price into account.

Normally available for $39.98, the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is now on sale for $24.98 at Amazon. That marks the lowest price we've ever seen on this new model and a savings of $15, though the deal gets even better when you sign up for free in-garage delivery with Key by Amazon. Just use promo code KEY30 when placing your first in-garage delivery to score a $30 promotional credit to use towards future deliveries.

$45 savings myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you'll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you use the service for the first time! $24.98 $39.98 $15 off See at Amazon

Only Amazon Prime members in select areas can take advantage of the $30 promotional credit offer. However, if you're not a Prime member, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to this offer and all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Video streaming service. Then again, snagging the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for only $25 is a fantastic deal by itself even if you don't intend to redeem the $30 credit.

This product works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 with standard safety sensors. Just connect it to your current garage door opener and you'll be able to start controlling when your garage is opened or closed using an app on your phone. That also means you'll be able to keep an eye on its status even when you're away from home. There's a Guest Access feature as well which lets you securely invite three people to control your garage door with their own phones.

