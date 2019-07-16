🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧

Amazon Prime Day has entered day two! Prime Day 2019 for July 15 and 16. That's right, this year's event takes place over two days so we get a full 48 hours of deals — 12 hours more than last year. That 48-hour period will be stacked full of deals that are impossible to sift through on your own, so the Thrifter team will be doing that for you, saving you time and money.

Prime Day is set to feature a bunch of deals across every category at Amazon from tech and entertainment to home, garden, fashion, baby, pet, and so much more. There are deals on hardware from some of the biggest manufacturers in every category.

Amazon hardware

Smartphones and tablets

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Charging accessories

Chromebooks and laptops

Cameras

Robot cleaners

Gardening

Smart home gadgets

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

More Prime Day Deals