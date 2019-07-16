Amazon Prime Day has entered day two! Prime Day 2019 for July 15 and 16. That's right, this year's event takes place over two days so we get a full 48 hours of deals — 12 hours more than last year. That 48-hour period will be stacked full of deals that are impossible to sift through on your own, so the Thrifter team will be doing that for you, saving you time and money.
Prime Day is set to feature a bunch of deals across every category at Amazon from tech and entertainment to home, garden, fashion, baby, pet, and so much more. There are deals on hardware from some of the biggest manufacturers in every category.
Amazon hardware
- Echo Show 5 - £49.99 (Was £79.99)
- Echo Dot - £22 (Was £49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - £24.99 (Was £49.99)
- Fire TV Stick - £19.99 (Was £39.99)
- Echo - £54.99 (Was £89.99)
- Ring Floodlight Cam - £169 (Was £249)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - £149 (Was £229)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 - £119 (Was £179)
Smartphones and tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - £499 (Was £899)
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro - £499.99 (Was £899.99)
- iPhone XR 64GB - £639 (Was £749)
- Sony Xperia 10 Plus - £289 (Was £349)
- OPPO RX17 Pro - £359 (Was £399)
- Moto G7 - £179.99 (Was £220)
- Huawei MediaPad M5 - £203.99 (Was £239)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
- Huawei Watch GT - £120 (Was £154)
- Huawei Watch GT Active - £135 (Was £200)
- Honor Band 4 - £29.99 (Was £44)
- Fitbit Versa Lite - £109.99 (Was £149)
- Fitbit Charge 3 - £95.99 (Was £119)
- Ticwatch Pro - £150.49 (Was £215)
- Ticwatch C2 - £125.99 (Was £180)
- Ticwatch E - £84.59 (Was £141)
Charging accessories
- Anker PowerCore 20100 - £23.09 (Was £32.99)
- Anker 60W 5-Port desktop charger - £19.98 (Was £29.99)
- Anker 10W Qi Wireless charger - £10.49 (Was £14.99)
- Anker USB-C car charger - £14.99 (Was £21.99)
- Anker USB-C to Lightning cable - £9.99 (Was £14.99)
Chromebooks and laptops
- ASUS C101PA-FS002 10.1 Inch Touchscreen Chromebook Flip - £199 (Was £299)
- HP Chromebook 11-v001na 11.5-Inch Laptop - £139 (Was £187.81)
- ASUS Chromebook C223NAr - £139.99 (Was £199.99)
- Dell Chromebook 11 3000 - £149.99 (Was £199.99)
- Acer Chromebook 315 - £199.99 (Was £299.99)
- Huawei MateBook 13 - £679.99 (Was £749)
- Huawei MateBook D 15.6 - £399.99 (Was £660)
- Razer Blade 15 - £1,319.99 (Was £1,650)
Cameras
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II - £1219 (Was £1249.99)
Robot cleaners
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C - £178.99 (Was £289.99)
- Eufy BoosIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) - £146.99 (Was £219.99)
- Neato Robotics D750 Exclusive Pet Edition - £689.99 (Was £899)
- iRobot Roomba 981 - £689.99 (Was £828.24)
- Eufy RoboVac 11 - £146.99 (Was £219.99)
- iRobot Roomba 960 - £499.99 (Was £799)
Gardening
- Bosch Cordless Hedge Cutter - £114.76 (Was £145)
- Bosch Shredder AXT 25 TC - £283.39 (Was £459.99)
Smart home gadgets
- tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit V3 - £79.99 (Was £119.99)
