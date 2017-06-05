Amazon Prime Video coming to Apple TV later this year

Apple has announced that Amazon will be bringing its Prime Video app to the Apple TV. The app will allow Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Video subscribers to watch movies and TV shows from Amazon's streaming service on all of their Apple devices.
It's not known at this time whether the app will be a standalone TV app or an update to Amazon's existing Video app for iPhone and iPad. Also unknown is a specific release date, with Apple CEO Tim Cook only saying that it will arrive "later this year."
Reader comments
This was expected but great to see. Whatever the decision-making process or behind-the-scenes deal, I think this is beneficial for both companies.
One more reason to use TV app on Apple TV. also now I will renew Prime for sure because of this.
About time, though I use Fire TV sticks as well as Apple TV and my LG smart TV has amazon video app built in.