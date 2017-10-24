There's a lot to watch on Amazon Video. Here's what's coming up in November 2017.

Amazon Prime Video has is one of the go-to destinations for on-demand content, thanks in no small part to devices like the $50 Amazon Fire Stick, the $90 Amazon Fire TV, and now the $229 Amazon Echo Show. (That said, we're expecting new hardware from Amazon any day now, so maybe hold off on buying something new if you're in the market.)

But hardware is the easy part. Buy it once, and then use the heck out of it. What's not quite so easy is keeping up with everything that's new on Amazon Prime Video — because new shows are always coming and going.

November is a BIG month for Amazon Prime Video. We could start with the 1980s classics. Airplane! and its sequel. Or Crocodile Dundee, and its also less-than-memorable sequel. (That's not a knauuuuuf.) But, now. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Amazon has basically every classic James Bond flick headed your way. And it's also got the Pierce Brosnan era, which we'll allow for posterity.

Regardless, it's gonna be a good month.

Here's what all you can look forward to in November 2017 on Amazon Prime Video.

Coming November 1

A Knight's Tale (2001)

A View to Kill (1985)

Airplane! (1980)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Altar Egos (2017)

Bad Boys (1983)

Beauty Factory (2013)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Chasing the Star (2017)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Dr. No (1963)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

GoldenEye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Legally Blondes (2009)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

No Way to Live (2016)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Redeemer

Speed Racer (2008)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

The Beautiful Ones (2017)

The Cell (2000)

The Departed (2007)

The Little Tin Man (2013)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Unforgettable (1996)

Up in the Air (2009)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Coming November 3

Falling Water (Season 1)

The Only Living Boy in New York (Amazon Original, 2017)

Coming November 4

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Coming November 5

Life on the Line (2016)

The Lovers (2017)

Coming November 6

Among Us (2017)

Pearly Gates (2015)

Coming November 7

Fifty Shades of Black (2017)

Home Fires (Season 2)

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Thursday Night Football — Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (8:25 p.m. Eastern)

Coming November 9

Armed Response (2017)

Coming November 10

Allied (2016)

Baby Steps (2015)

Coming November 13

Broken Mile (2016)

Orion (2015)

The Patent Scam (2017)

Coming November 16

Shot Caller (2017)

Thursday Night Football — Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:25 p.m. Eastern)

Coming November 17

Landline (Amazon Original, 2017)

Coming November 19

Man Down (2016)

Coming November 20

Before the Sun Explodes (2016)

Blood Ransom (2014)

Coming November 21

Dark Angel (Season 1)

Coming November 23

Home Remedy (Season 1)

The Stinky And Dirty Show (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Coming November 24

Fences (2016)

The Big Sick (Amazon Original, 2017)

Coming November 27

London's Finest (2014)

Panic (2014)

The Incomparable Rose Hartman (2016)

Coming November 28

Click Clack Moo Holiday (Amazon Original)

Coming November 29

The Circle (2017)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Coming November 30

Ogar: Will of Steel (2017)

Thursday Night Football — Washington at Dallas Cowboys (8:25 p.m. Eastern)

Previously, on Amazon video ...

Here's what was (or still is, depending on when you're reading this) new on Amazon Video in October:

Coming October 1

Abandoned Mine (2012)

Alcoholist (2016)

Apartment 1303 (2012)

Bunker of the Dead (2015)

Clueless (1995)

Election (1999)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Fargo (1996)

Ghost World (2001)

Ghoulies (1984)

Ghoulies II (1987)

I Believe in Unicorns (2014)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1987)

Jug Face (2013)

Margot at the Wedding (2007)

Needlestick (2017)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Pi (1998)

Queens and Cowboys (2014)

Scareycrows (2017)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

The Machinist (2004) + The Whistleblower (2011)

Unlimited (2015)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Coming October 2

Beauty and the Baker (Season 1)

Song to Song (2017)

Coming October 3

American Horror Story (Season 6)

Coming October 4

Blood Hunters (2016)

Save My Seoul (2017)

Coming October 5

The Americans (Season 5)

Coming October 6

The Fashion Hero (Season 1)

Coming October 7

Blair Witch (2016)

Megan Leavey (2017)

Coming October 9

Inside Edge (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Coming October 11

5150 (2016)

Coming October 13

City of Ghosts (Amazon Original, 2017)

Lore (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Sigmund and the Sea Monster (Amazon Original, Season 1)

Coming October 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Coming October 15

The Other Dream Team (2012)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Coming October 18

Fight for Space (2016)

Coming October 20

The Wall (Amazon Original, 2017)

Red Oaks (Amazon Original, Season 3)

Coming October 25

Awaken the Shadowman (2017)

The Liberators (2016)

October 27

Fearless (Amazon original, 2017)

Coming October 28

Arrival (2016)

Coming October 29

Priceless (2016)

For rental or purchase

Amazon Prime Video brings free content to Prime members. But sometimes Amazon holds back the best of the best for everyone to pay for. Here's what's available for purchase in October on Amazon Video:

Family Guy (Season 16), available Oct. 2

The Last Man on Earth (Season 4), available Oct. 2

Mr. Robot (Season 3), available Oct. 12

Under an Arctic Sky (Purchase now, Rent on Oct. 3)

13 Minutes (Purchase or rent on Oct. 3)

Girls Grip (Purchase on Oct. 3, rent on Oct. 17)

The Emoji Movie (Purchase on Oct. 10, rent on Oct. 24)

Kidnap (Purchase on Oct. 17)

The Dark Tower (Purchase on Oct. 17, rent on Oct. 31)

Cars 3 (Purchase on Oct. 24)

