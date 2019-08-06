The world could always use more kindness. If you're in the mood to spread a little positivity around, Amazon and Shaq are making it easy to donate to kids in need thanks to a special promotion. All you have to do is talk to your Alexa device .

Say, "Alexa, donate to Happy School Year" to donate a backpack under $25 to a student in need. Confirm your purchase, and Amazon will match your donation by filling the backpack with school supplies like pens, pencils, rulers, and notebooks. Amazon will then ship your donated bag full of goodies to Communities in Schools, a nonprofit that empowers at-risk students. They'll handle doling out donated backpacks to kids that need them. Amazon partnered with Shaq to run this promotion, so you'll even hear a special thank you message from him afterward.

This promotion ends on September 9th. Your donation may be tax-deductible. There's a limit of five donations per customer. Amazon will match up to $200,000 in school supply donations.

If you'd like to ensure that your donation has a local impact, you may be interested in purchasing bulk school supplies from Amazon. For example, you could get hundreds of pencils or tons of glue sticks and donate them directly to a local school.