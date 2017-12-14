Google Chromecast and Apple TV are two of the most popular ways to stream online content to your TV, but if you tried searching for these gadgets on Amazon, you wouldn't have any idea that they even existed. Amazon stopped selling Chromecast and Apple TV products around two years ago likely as a result of them being direct competitors to its Fire TV lineup, but it looks like this is finally changing.

According to a spokeswoman from Amazon that spoke with CNET, "I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast." No other details on the change were given aside from this, but this is exciting news for Amazon shoppers that want more options when shopping for streaming boxes.

Amazon will be selling the Google Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, 4th generation Apple TV, and the Apple TV 4K, and while the products are all listed on the site, they appear as "currently unavailable" with no option to actually buy them just yet.

This is awesome news for sure, but why make the change now?