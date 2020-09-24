Anker's having a one-day blowout at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by as much as 40% while supplies last! This sale offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, Lightning cables, multi-port wall chargers, car chargers, and more.
Stock up
Anker Charging Accessories Sale
Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like multi-port wall chargers, Lightning cables, car chargers, wireless charging pads, power banks, USB power strips, and more.
Up to 40% off
For an easy and affordable way to quickly charge a couple of devices at once, pick up the Anker PowerPort III GaN wall charger with its dual USB-C ports and 60W output. It has an ultra-compact design and is powerful enough to juice your USB-C laptop and phone at the same time. It also includes U.S., UK, and EU plugs, as well as a 26% discount today.
At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 power strip is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to just $22.49, a 34% savings, and features two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD connector. It also comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $25,000 connected equipment guarantee.
Another essential everyone should have — and one that might be worth replacing by now if you've had it forever — is a USB car charger. If you're traveling somewhere in a hurry, how fast you can power up your phone becomes pretty important, and Anker's PowerDrive+ III Duo ensures a fast charge. It's equipped with one 30W USB-C PD port and secondary 18W USB-C PD port that can be used to fast charge virtually any USB-C device including phones, tablets, laptops, and more. Today's sale brings its price down to just $18.99, saving you $9 in the process.
There are plenty more options in the sale including wireless chargers, power banks, Lightning cables, and more. Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your iPhone can look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing with these icons
What you need to know People everywhere are creating gorgeous, customized Home screens. A market for stunning icons has popped up, too. These icons make your iPhone look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Only real fans' iPhones look like NookPhones. There's been a big explosion in the number of people customizing their iPhone Home screens of late thanks to...
NHS COVID-19 app released in England and Wales
The NHS has released its COVID-19 app for England and Wales, featuring risk updates for your area, venue check-in, and of course, contact tracing based on Apple and Google's exposure notification API.
Top 20 home screen customization apps hit 5.7 million downloads in 4 days
Since the release of iOS 14, the desire to customize your home screen is driving record downloads for the apps that help you do it.
Dock it up with these great stations for your MacBook Pro
Need to connect all the things to your MacBook Pro with USB-C ports? Dongles be damned. Get yourself a docking station instead!