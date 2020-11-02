Smart indoor security cameras are a dime a dozen nowadays. But wouldn't it be nice to detect people before they enter your home? The blurams Outdoor Pro does just that, with facial recognition and night vision like a Wi-Fi guard dog. For a limited time, iMore readers can pick it up for just $59.99 — that is 33% off MSRP.

Thanks to an IP65 weather-resistant shell, the Outdoor Pro provides coverage in all conditions. It connects wirelessly to your home network to provide live 1080p video, which you can call up using voice commands.

The camera has a 129° wide-angle lens, meaning it should pick up visitors and intruders anywhere in your yard. After dark, powerful infrared LEDs enable night vision.

To sort friend from foe, the Outdoor Pro uses facial recognition. This means you won't get an alert if the neighbor's cat waltzes past. If you see an unwanted guest, you can also sound the built-in alarm.

This Amazon's Choice product is rated at 4.2 stars. It's normally $89, but you can grab it today for just $59.99.

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.