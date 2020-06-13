Amazon's largest Echo Show to date features a 10.1-inch display where you can view live TV and sports, check recipes, make video calls, control compatible smart home devices, and more, and while it's normally priced at $229.99, Amazon's latest 'buy one, get one free' offer cuts that price in half for a limited time. Simply add two of the Echo Show to your cart and use promo code SHOW2PK during checkout to save $229.99 instantly. That's like scoring these smart displays for just $115 apiece, lower than the device has ever reached on its own.

Amazon's Echo Show line is easily the most versatile of its Echo devices. Rather than just being a smart speaker like the majority of Echo devices, the Echo Show also has a built-in screen that lets you view your photos, movies and shows from services like Prime Video and Hulu, weather forecasts, and more. Best of all, you just simply have to ask Alexa to find what you're looking for.

These devices can control compatible smart home devices too; ask Alexa to turn off your Philips Hue lights when it's time to go to bed or turn on your Fire TV right before your favorite show starts. The number in the Echo Show's name refers to its screen size, so the Echo Show 5 has a 5-inch screen while the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch screen. The original Echo Show is the largest with a 10.1-inch display.

Sure, you might be able to save by choosing the smaller Echo Show 5 on sale for $69.99, but the bigger screen on the Echo Show 10.1 is worth the upgrade. You can learn more about both devices in this guide to the Best Echo Show in 2020 if you're not sure on which to buy just yet.