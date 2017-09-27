Amazon just revealed a tiny, globular version of the Echo Show. It's called the Echo Spot!

At a surprise press event on Wednesday Amazon revealed the Echo Spot, a small, globe-shaped smart speaker with a circular display that's reminiscent of the Echo Show.

Where the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are great as smart speakers, the Echo Spot is perfectly designed to serve as your smart alarm clock. The round display can show you the time, remind you of upcoming events, deliver notifications, and more. Just like the larger Echo Show, the Spot can be used to make and receive video calls. Plus, like the Echo Dot, it can connect to external speakers via Bluetooth or the built-in audio jack.

Amazon says the Echo Spot will go on sale for $130 in December but pre-orders start today if you're in the U.S.!

