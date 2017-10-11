Amazon's newest addition to their Kindle E-reader line has a months-long battery life, a larger and clearer display, and — if you want – you can take it in the shower.

In a press release today Amazon introduced the newest version of its high-end Kindle model, the Oasis. Not only is it more cost effective than its predecessor, but it also got a really sweet overhaul.

Like the original Oasis (which launched early last year), the revamped Oasis has an ergonomic design meant for multi-hour reading sessions. It's got an asymmetrical bezel with page-turning buttons as well as a large grip on the back side, so it feels natural to hold one-handed and you can rest your thumb comfortably without obscuring any of the page. However, the glass the screen is made of on the all-new version is stronger, and the back is aluminum instead of electroplated metal alloy over plastic. Even with the increased size it's still pretty light at 194 grams — 10 grams lighter than the popular Kindle Paperwhite.

The revamped Oasis also boasts a 7-inch 300 ppi display, which the company says results in fewer page turns as it can fit approximately 30% more words per page. The ultra-crisp text is meant to read like paper, which means you won't get a glare if you're reading in bright sunlight.

Perhaps the most exciting change to the new Oasis, though, is that it's finally waterproof. There have been waterproof e-Readers on the market for years now, so it only makes sense that one of the most notable and popular join the crowd. Its IPX8 waterproofing means that it should survive under about five feet of water for 30 minutes, and unlike many waterproof devices, it's resistant to both freshwater and saltwater.

Aside from all that, there are a ton of other smaller features that make the new Oasis seem great:

More storage: The Oasis comes with 8 GB of storage standard, which is twice as much as much as the old Oasis. You can also opt for the 32 GB option.

Audible built right in: The new Oasis has built-in support for Audible audiobooks, which will arrive through an update after the e-Reader ships. Unfortunately, you'll have to purchase both the Audible and Kindle versions of a book to be able to switch between reading it and hearing it, and because the Oasis has no speaker or headphone jack, you'll have to use a Bluetooth-enabled audio device to listen.

New font and accessibility options: In addition to the OpenDyslexic font, the Oasis now offers an invert feature that turns the text white and the page black if you have light sensitivity. There are also more font sizes and boldness options to choose from, so you can make reading as comfortable as possible for yourself.

Super long battery life: A single charge on the Kindle Oasis lasts up to eight weeks, so you can spend more time reading than ever.

Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices and Services Dave Limp commented on Kindle's journey from its conception to now:

Ten years ago, we introduced our first Kindle with the mission of delivering any book ever written in 60 seconds or less. With a larger 7-inch, 300 ppi display, waterproof design, and Audible built right in, the all-new Kindle Oasis is our most advanced Kindle ever. Its thin, light, and waterproof design allows readers to stay engaged in the author's world in even more places than ever before.

The all-new Oasis is actually a bit cheaper than the original, and is priced at $250 for the standard 8 GB model (the 32 GB will cost $280). You can also get it bundled with a cover and power adaptor for $310. If you use a cover with the Oasis, it will wake your device when opened and put it to sleep when closed.

