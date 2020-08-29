Having efficient charging accessories is important if you want to power up your devices in a timely manner. If you're still using an old charger, it's time to upgrade and Anker's one-day sale at Amazon is the perfect opportunity. Today only, a selection of Anker charging accessories are discounted by up to 50% with prices starting at just $10.99, including USB wall chargers, car chargers, portable battery packs, and more. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more for customers without Prime.

Anker's USB-C PowerCore+ portable charger is a perfect option for powering up anywhere you go. It has a 10050mAh capacity and features a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port that can power up your device much faster than standard USB ports. Today's sale brings its price down to just $11.99, saving you 25% on the purchae.

Another essential everyone should have — and one that might be worth replacing by now if you've had it forever — is a USB car charger. If you're traveling somewhere in a hurry, how fast you can power up your phone becomes pretty important, and Anker's PowerDrive III Duo ensures a fast charge. It's equipped with a 18W USB-C port as well as a 18W USB-A port so you can power up two devices simultaneously. Today's sale brings its price down to just $16.99, saving you $6 in the process.

You can find packs of USB-C cables on sale from $11 and USB wall chargers from $28, among a few other helpful items to keep your devices powered up in the full sale, so be sure to check it out before it comes to an end later tonight.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum restriction, as well as access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.