Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

If you are an American Express Platinum cardholder and plan on hitting the seven seas by spring of next year, Amex just launched a limited-time promotion you might want to pay attention to.

Reported by The Points Guy, American Express has a new limited-time promotion offering Platinum cardholders 5X Membership Rewards® points on cruises. The offer is valid on select cruise bookings on Cunard, Holland America, Princess Cruises and Seabourn cruises when booked through American Express Travel.

You can actually get even more benefits than the already impressive 5X Membership Rewards® points as American Express Platinum cardholders enjoy being part of Amex's Cruise Privileges Program, which offers exclusive benefits and complimentary amenities on cruise bookings of five nights or more. Benefits of the program include:

$100-$300 per stateroom shipboard credit

Additional exclusive amenities unique to each cruise line

One extra Membership Rewards® point on each dollar you spend per booking with American Express Travel

In order to earn the extra Membership Rewards points, you must book your cruise between August 13th and September 30th and your cruise must depart by March 31, 2020.