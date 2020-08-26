Amora Tea Subscription Box HeroSource: Karen S. Freeman / iMore

You can get an Amora Tea Subscription Box, or you can get the Amora Coffee Subscription Box, or you can get both. Any way you slice it, you're the getting fresh, high-quality beverages of your choice.

Your choice

Amora Tea Subscription Box

Bottom line: Amora offers both coffee and tea subscriptions to suit different tastes.

The Good

  • Flexible subscription model
  • You can combine subscriptions and get both coffee and tea
  • Artisan, organic tea
  • Fresh teas and coffees
  • Satisfaction guaranteed

The Bad

  • Not a huge variety of teas (or coffees)

Flexible

Amora Tea Subscription Box: Features

The Amora Tea Subscription Box model is one of the more flexible plans I've tried. You choose precisely which teas you want, how many tins, and how often you want them. Each tin contains 16 sachets of fresh tea. You can cancel anytime. If you don't like any of the teas you try, you can exchange it for a different variety. Amora teas are made in small batches, on-demand, and shipped via two-day priority mail.

Amora offers six varieties of hand-picked, organic, artisan tea: English Breakfast (black tea), Green Cloud Mist (green tea), Chamomile (herbal tea), Ginger Lemongrass (herbal tea), Earl Gray (black tea), and Jasmine (green tea). The varieties offered do change from time to time. I tried the Green Cloud Mist and Chai Masala (which is not offered as of this writing.) I thought both teas tasted like good examples of their type. There are no surprises here; you set up the tea subscription box exactly the way you want it.

I like that I can get my coffee and tea, delivered fresh to my doorstep, from one place.

At any time, you can change the variety of teas you receive. There is no fee to join and no minimum purchase requirement. You can stop or pause your subscription boxes any time you want. If you don't like the tea you received, you can send it back for an exchange or refund.

Some of us like both coffee and tea. Some of us live in households with both coffee drinkers and tea drinkers. Amora offers subscription boxes for both tea and coffee subscription boxes. The coffee subscription box options are, from lightest roast to darkest: Delicata, Elegante, Vigorosi, and Intenso. Each variety can be ordered as a whole bean, ground, or decaf. I tried the second darkest roast, Vigorosi, and it was terrific. It's bold and rich without being bitter. The coffee is roasted and then sealed into the foil bags while still warm. Two-day priority shipping ensures your coffee is fresh.

The coffee and tea subscription boxes are separate purchases. But if you contact customer service, you can have your subscriptions put together into a single shipment. Amora has several specials running so you can try out their subscription boxes inexpensively. For example, as of this writing, you can get your first tin of tea or bag of coffee for free (just pay $1 for shipping.) There are also discounts for larger quantities.

Caffeine fix

Amora Tea Subscription Box: What I like

I like that I can get my coffee and tea, delivered fresh to my doorstep, from one place. I like having full freedom over which flavors and blends I get. Both the teas and the coffee I tried from Amora are very nice. I especially appreciate that Amora will exchange or refund your tea or coffee if you're not happy with it for any reason.

Not a huge flavor variety

Amora Tea Subscription Box: What I don't like

Not everyone has the same tastes I do, but personally I like to have a large variety of flavors to choose from when it comes to tea. There are only six tea varieties from which to choose, which might be more than enough for many people. My husband, for example, is perfectly happy to drink just plain black tea. I get bored easily and like to try different flavors all the time. I'm not a huge fan of the "normal" plain teas.

Your drink, your way

Amora Tea Subscription Box: Bottom line

4 out of 5

Get a tea subscription box, a coffee subscription box, or both through Amora. The tea subscription box is your choice of six different teas consisting of black tea, green tea, and herbal varieties. The coffee subscription box is your choice of four different intensity levels that you can get as a whole bean, ground, or decaf coffee. You choose the quantity and frequency. Pause or stop your subscription anytime. You can exchange or return any teas or coffees you don't like. The coffee and tea subscriptions are separate but can be combined if you wish. I tried two of the teas and found them to be good (if a little unadventurous) and one of the coffees, which was quite good. Amora subscriptions get you the freshest teas and coffees you can get by mail.

Tea, coffee, or both

Amora Tea Subscription Box

Cut out the middleman

Amora coffee and tea subscription boxes are a great way to get fresh coffees and teas your way, delivered fresh to your door.

Source: Karen S. Freeman / iMore

