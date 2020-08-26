You can get an Amora Tea Subscription Box, or you can get the Amora Coffee Subscription Box, or you can get both. Any way you slice it, you're the getting fresh, high-quality beverages of your choice.

Flexible Amora Tea Subscription Box: Features

The Amora Tea Subscription Box model is one of the more flexible plans I've tried. You choose precisely which teas you want, how many tins, and how often you want them. Each tin contains 16 sachets of fresh tea. You can cancel anytime. If you don't like any of the teas you try, you can exchange it for a different variety. Amora teas are made in small batches, on-demand, and shipped via two-day priority mail.

Amora offers six varieties of hand-picked, organic, artisan tea: English Breakfast (black tea), Green Cloud Mist (green tea), Chamomile (herbal tea), Ginger Lemongrass (herbal tea), Earl Gray (black tea), and Jasmine (green tea). The varieties offered do change from time to time. I tried the Green Cloud Mist and Chai Masala (which is not offered as of this writing.) I thought both teas tasted like good examples of their type. There are no surprises here; you set up the tea subscription box exactly the way you want it.

I like that I can get my coffee and tea, delivered fresh to my doorstep, from one place.

At any time, you can change the variety of teas you receive. There is no fee to join and no minimum purchase requirement. You can stop or pause your subscription boxes any time you want. If you don't like the tea you received, you can send it back for an exchange or refund.

Some of us like both coffee and tea. Some of us live in households with both coffee drinkers and tea drinkers. Amora offers subscription boxes for both tea and coffee subscription boxes. The coffee subscription box options are, from lightest roast to darkest: Delicata, Elegante, Vigorosi, and Intenso. Each variety can be ordered as a whole bean, ground, or decaf. I tried the second darkest roast, Vigorosi, and it was terrific. It's bold and rich without being bitter. The coffee is roasted and then sealed into the foil bags while still warm. Two-day priority shipping ensures your coffee is fresh.

The coffee and tea subscription boxes are separate purchases. But if you contact customer service, you can have your subscriptions put together into a single shipment. Amora has several specials running so you can try out their subscription boxes inexpensively. For example, as of this writing, you can get your first tin of tea or bag of coffee for free (just pay $1 for shipping.) There are also discounts for larger quantities.

Caffeine fix

Amora Tea Subscription Box: What I like

I like that I can get my coffee and tea, delivered fresh to my doorstep, from one place. I like having full freedom over which flavors and blends I get. Both the teas and the coffee I tried from Amora are very nice. I especially appreciate that Amora will exchange or refund your tea or coffee if you're not happy with it for any reason.