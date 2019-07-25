The 12th Annual iPhone Photography Award winners have been announced and…
Well, first teases first.
This year's entrants numbered in the thousands and came in from 140 countries. In addition to the grand prize winners, winners from the 18 categories represent a wide range of countries — Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
This year's grand prize winner, photographer of the year, is Gabriella Gigliano of Italy, who entered Big Sister.
Last year I spent a month in Wasa, Tanzania, teaching a class of young, curious and amazing guys. Before heading back to Italy we stopped in Zanzibar, where this photo was taken. I still wonder how could I capture that exact moment in all its beauty. I was just observing, a few meters from them, but they were probably more curious about me than I was about them, and that's probably why the girl was looking at me. We couldn't talk much, except for a few words in Swahili I had learned in the previous weeks, but those kids could definitely talk with their eyes. It was one of the most beautiful things I've seen in my life, and I'll keep it in my memories forever. The best part was showing them and their mums the photos, for some it was the first time they were seeing their faces, and their excitement was unexplainable, unfortunately my iPhone was in their hands and I couldn't capture that!
Location: Zanzibar, Tanzania Shot on iPhone X
First place went to Diogo Lage of Portugal for Sea Stripes.
Sea Stripes was taken in Santa Rita Beach, Portugal where the striped beach tentsare very typical and set the tone of the well organized and summery little villages. Playing along with this beachy mood, a bather in the distance embodies the spirit in a striped shirt.
Location: Santa Rita Beach, Portugal Shot on iPhone SE
Second and third place went to Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia for Sorry, no movie today, and Pend Hao of China for Come Across.
You can see all the photographers and their work at the iPPAWARDS site.
Then you can take all that inspiration, grab your iPhone, and go out and shoot!