Apple regularly gets criticized for the high prices of its iPhones, but in 2018, the company shook up its formula of only offering high-cost flagships with the introduction of the $749 iPhone XR. The XR quickly became Apple's most popular and best-selling iPhone, but when compared to the XS, things like the single rear camera, worse water resistance, and 720p HD LCD display made it look like a tough sell when compared to similarly-priced Android devices. This year's iPhone event has wrapped up, and along with the flagship iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, we were also introduced to the XR's spiritual successor in the form of the base iPhone 11.

Along with a greatly simplified naming scheme (thank God), the iPhone 11 adds a few welcome features that were missing from the XR while also lowering the price by $50. It's still not a perfect "budget" iPhone, but Android OEMs that are also trying to make a dent in the affordable flagship space should be shaking in their boots right now. The iPhone 11 gets a lot of things right. We're still working with an aluminum and glass design just like we had with the XR, but there are a few new colors to choose from this year — specifically a lavender-esque Purple and minty Green color. Unique colorways have been big in 2019, and this is something Apple has proven yet again to be really good at. We can't really talk about the design without mentioning the huge camera hump on the back, and whatever you think about the way it looks, Apple's making some big promises for the sensors' performance. Along with the 12MP main sensor, there's now another 12MP ultra-wide camera. Apple's far from the first company to offer an ultra-wide camera on a phone, but the usefulness of this type of sensor is objectively better than the telephoto one Apple's been so keen on for the last few years. Apple's also pushing its new Night mode to improve low-light photography, improved Smart HDR, and 120FPS slow-motion video for the 12MP selfie camera.