Now that the month of October has officially begun you can start dressing your Animal Crossing avatar up for Halloween! When the Fall Update hit, new body paint options and eye colors were added to the game. But just how do you access these cool new looks? We're here to help you. Here's how to unlock Animal Crossing body paint and new eye colors and how to get all dressed up for Halloween.
How to unlock body paint and new eye colors
- Head to Resident Services.
Interact with the Nook Stop kiosk.
- Select Redeem Nook Miles.
Scroll down and select Body-Paint Costume Tips or Exploring New Eye Colors. They each cost 2,400 Nook Miles.
Select Redeem. A ticket will print out and your character will automatically learn these new customization options.
How to use new body paint and new eye colors
- Go interact with a mirror.
Select Change it up!
- Choose the body paint color you want to use.
Press the R button twice on the controller to rotate over to the Eyes section of the menu.
- Select the eye color you want to use.
When you're done making your selections, press the + button to finalize your look.
Now that you've got access to all of the new body paint and eye colors you can perfect your avatar's look by getting dressed in festive costumes. You can find cool clothing options at Able Sisters so keep checking back each day to see what's in stock.
Animal Crossing Body paint and new eye colors
Wahoo! Now that you're all dressed up for October's spooky day, it's time to start decorating. There are plenty of pumpkin things to craft to get your island all spruced up for Halloween. Of course, acquiring real-life Animal Crossing goodies is also a fun thing to do.
Good luck decorating. I hope you can get your island looking just the way you want it to.
