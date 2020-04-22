Jolly Redd is coming to a deserted island near you! You heard it right! This sketchy kitsune will be sailing into Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginning April 23, 2020. But what goods will he be bringing on his Treasure Trawler, and can they be trusted? We here at iMore have all the details on this shifty fox and his supposed treasures!
Who is Jolly Redd, and why is he coming to my island?
Jolly Redd, formerly known as Crazy Redd or just Redd, is a kitsune or a fox in the Animal Crossing world. He shows up in each game offering to sell the player art, antiques, and overpriced furniture. He wasn't featured in Animal Crossing: New Horizons at launch, but beginning April 23, 2020, he has found his way to peddle his wares in your deserted island paradise!
While he does sell some authentic art, he's also been known to sell counterfeit paintings and statues, charging players an arm and a leg for his cheap knock offs!
Where and when can I find the Treasure Trawler?
In previous games, Redd has usually been a regular visitor, showing up once a week or so. Even in games where he was a consistent presence, he would require players to know a secret password or even pay a fee just to be able to shop with him.
We don't know yet if he will be a weekly visitor, if he will come on specific days, or if his visits will be random, like some of the other visitors to your island. We do know that his Treasure Trawler can be found at the secret beach, located on the northern coast. This beach can only be reached by ladder and is so small that it can be easily missed.
What sort of things is he selling?
While we know Jolly Redd will be bringing artwork, including paintings, statues, and sculptures in his Treasure Trawler, we don't yet know if that is all he will be selling. In previous games, Redd also sold furniture, and on New Years, he would sell novelty items, like pinwheels and balloons.
How can I tell if Redd's antiques are authentic?
While it is safe to say, considering his history in the franchise, that Redd will be selling some cheap imitations of genuine artwork, we don't yet know how to tell if his wares are the real deal. We do know, however, that at least some of his artwork is authentic, as it will be featured in the new Art Gallery wing at the museum. As soon as the update drops, our team will be testing out Redd's merchandise to see just how much is authentic!
Questions?
Do you have any questions about Jolly Redd? What sort of merchandise are you hoping to find on his Treasure Trawler? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our other Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for all your Nook approved goodness!
