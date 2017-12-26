The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp New Year's event is here. There are new crafting items and two fancy traditional New Year's outfits. This event isn't quite as intense as the holiday event, but there is still plenty of crafting to do in just a short amount of time.

The New Year's event lasts just 15 days and ends January 10, 2018. The clothing items are available as rewards for timed goals. You can get them by completing such tasks as completing a certain number of requests for the animals or crafting specific New Year's items.

Crafting New Year's items cost Countdown Charms and nothing else. You can get Countdown Charms as a bonus for completing requests from your animal friends, or by completing timed goals in the game.

How to get the traditional New Year's outfit

There are new crafting items and clothing as part of the New Year's event. Clothing items are only available as rewards for completing requests for the animals that visit your campground or are hanging out at your Campsite.

Kimono Sandals - Complete 10 requests for visiting animals

Kimono - Craft the Fancy Mochi Pestle

Haori - Craft the Fancy Osechi

How to stock up on Countdown Charms to craft all of the New Year's- themed furniture

You can earn Countdown Charms in three ways. One is from completing requests for animals in the campground or your Campsite. Animals will give Countdown Charms as a bonus item along with typical crafting materials. Countdown Charm rewards appear to be random. Sometimes, you'll receive 1 - 6 Countdown Charms for all three requests, but other times, you might complete 10 requests without a single Countdown Charm. Come on, Maggie, what gives? Didn't I do what you asked?

Another way to get big stacks of Countdown Charms is to complete timed goals. Luckily, these particular timed goals last the entire 15 days. You don't have to complete them within one 24-hour period. Timed goals for Countdown Charms are:

10 Countdown Charms - Complete 3 requests for visiting animals

10 Countdown Charms - Complete 10 requests for visiting animals

10 Countdown Charms - Craft the Fancy Kadomatsu

10 Countdown Charms - Craft the Basket of Tangerines

10 Countdown Charms - Craft the Zodiac Dog

30 Countdown Charms - Complete 30 requests for visiting animals

40 Countdown Charms - Craft the Flowery Kotatsu

40 Countdown Charms - Craft the Fancy Kagamimochi

40 Countdown Charms - Craft the OK Moters Kite

70 Countdown Charms - Complete 70 requests for visiting animals

You will also earn one special request gem for crafting the Kadomatsu Screen and 20 leaf tickets for crafting Isabelle Kite.

One of the best ways to earn large stacks of Countdown Charms is when the Shovelstrike Quarry is offering them. You can earn anywhere from 13 - 34 Countdown Charms from one trip to Shovelstrike Quarry. It appears that Countdown Charms are offered as a reward a couple of times each day, so be sure to check back often.

Craft the low-cost, fast-finishing furniture first

Getting all of the New Year's-themed furniture is a bit of a balancing act. In order to get more Countdown Charms, you can craft some of the lowest-costing fastest-completing items. These items cost 10 Countdown Charms and yield 10 more Countdown Charms once crafting is complete thanks to the timed goal reward, which means you can immediately craft the next item after you've collected the reward from your Mailbox. After you've earned 10 Countdown Charms, craft the following items, one after the other.

Fancy Kadomatsu

Basket of Tangerines

Zodiac Dog

This will only take about 3 minutes, maybe four including the time it takes to collect your reward from your Mailbox.

After you finish these three items, you can continue your daily grind of completing requests and visiting Shovelstrike Quarry to earn more Countdown Charms.

Complete requests every three hours

Animals move in and out of the campground every three hours. That means five different animals appear "in the wild" (around the campground) requesting three tasks each, and as many as four animals will give you some items in your Campsite. This will help you earn the timed goal quests and have a chance to get those bonus Countdown Charms from animals.

I recommend setting an alarm (not while you're sleeping, of course) to remind you at each of the times below so you can log in and quest up.

7AM ET

10AM ET

1PM ET

4PM ET

7PM ET

10PM ET

1AM ET

4AM ET

Chat with animals in your Campsite

In addition to completing quests every three hours, you can chat with the animals in your Campsite. Sometimes as many as four of them will give you items or bells. If your lucky, the Campsite residents will drop a Countdown Charm or two in your lap.

Stock up on fish, fruit, shells, and bugs

As many as you can hold in your item storage. If you're going to make it through all of those quests every three hours, you can't expect to just log in at 7AM and then again at 10AM and have all of the items that every animal will request. You'll have to keep the game going as often as you have time for. Every free moment should be spent grinding (AKA: farming) for items that animals will ask you for.

It's important to have a balanced item storage box. If you have too many Olive Flounders and very few Peaches, you're going to be up a creek without a paddle. Try to make sure you have a lot of everything, even if it means selling 10 of those Crucian Carps back to the in-store market for a measly 10 Bells each.

Fruit is the most difficult to stock up on in ACPC, especially oranges, peaches, and pears. There are only one tree each of those. Now is the time to check your friends' market boxes and see if anyone is selling off some fruit. Stock up on nature's candies because you'll be giving them all away again to animals after the next campground turnaround.

Request help from friends the first time you open the game

In order to enter Shovelstrike Quarry, you need to pay out 20 Leaf Tickets or get help from five friends. Asking for help from friends is easy. Just tap the banner that says, "Enter with help from friends!" and then tap a friend to request help.

The hard part is getting your friends to help you. On the receiving end of the request, the other person has to notice that you need help by checking their friend list and tapping your name, then tapping "Lend a Hand." You need five other players to lend you a hand.

Not everyone plays at the same time, so the easiest way to ensure that your friends will help you out is to ask first thing in the morning. That way, you have plenty of time to receive the help you need. You can hold on to those helping friends for future Shovelstrike Quarry visits. They don't have to be used on the current reward.

For example, let's say you open the game for the first time at 7:00 AM. Call on your friends for help right away. Let's also assume that you receive help from five of those friends by 8:00 AM, but the Shovelstrike Quarry reward is a stack of wood. Don't enter the Quarry during this cycle. Wait until the next one to see if the reward is Countdown Charms. You can hold on to those helping friends until the end of the day. The friend request cycle will restart after that.

Older events: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Holiday event

The Animal Crossing: Holiday event is over, but we're keeping the information alive, just in case you want to see how it worked. The same event will probably take place again during the next holiday season, so you can bone up on your crafting skills early.