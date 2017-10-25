Nintendo brings the Animal Crossing kingdom to mobile with a sweet little camping adventure!

If you play Animal Crossing, you've probably always wished you could bring your pals with you on your iPhone or Android device. Well, I've got good news for you. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is just that — caring for you animal friends on the go! In this world, your fluffy friends are camping and it's your job to make sure they have everything they need while enjoying the great outdoors. Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

What's new with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp?

October 25, 2017

Nintendo has officially announce the existence of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. It's coming to iOS and Android "in November," but we don't have a specific launch date at this time. It seems to be available right now in Australia. If you're so inclined, you can download and play the game before it's officially launched in your country, but you have to do a little bit of "cheating" to get it. NintendoLife has a detailed guide for downloading Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp right now, but it's a complicated process. I suggest waiting. It'll probably be in your country really soon.

What is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp?

Similar to its console counterpart, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a time-based simulation game where players act as a caretaker for a group of adorable animals. In the mobile spinoff, you're in charge of a campsite instead of a village.

You play a campsite manager whose job it is to create the ideal "glamping" spot for your animal friends. As you perform tasks around the campground, like harvesting fruit and helping out visitors, you'll earn materials that you can take to the blacksmith to turn into cool furniture. The more decked out your campsite gets, the more animals will visit.

You'll also earn "leaf tickets" (and other items), which are in-game currency that can be used to speed up how long it takes to harvest items, finish tasks, craft items, and more.

How much does it cost?

That's an interesting question. It doesn't cost anything to download and install the game. It also doesn't cost anything to start playing the game. It is, however, the type of pay-to-play game that uses in-game currency, which you can use to speed up how often you can collect items, complete tasks, craft furniture, and more. So, for some, this free game might cause them to go bankrupt (my best friend already said she won't even download the game because she's afraid she'll spend her entire paycheck on it).

I haven't had a chance to actually play Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp at the time of this writing, so I'm not sure just how offensive the paywall will be. There are some mobile games that are easy and fun to play without feeling pressure to spend a lot of money, but there are others that feel like they just want to suck you dry for any amount of gameplay. When we know more about the game, we'll update you with probable costs based on standard gameplay.

What devices can I play it on?

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is available on iOS and Android devices. I can't say for sure whether you can save your content and play across your devices, but since you sign in with your Nintendo Account, I'm thinking you can probably save progress in the cloud and play them on your iPhone or Android phone.

How do I play?

Once we've had some time to play Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, we'll update you with basics for beginners, tips and tricks, and an overall game guide. Keep it tuned to iMore for more!

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that you'd like us to look into? Put them in the comments and we'll dig up the answers for you!