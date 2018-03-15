During the Fishing Tourney, you'll catch special fish at Saltwater Shores (identified by their sparkle). The goal is not to catch all the fish, but to catch a cumulative size of total fish. For each combined size goal you reach, you'll earn a reward. For example, if you reach 250cm in length for all of the Tourney fish you've caught, you'll earn a Clown Fish Hairpin. The longer the length, the more rewards you earn. This is cumulative. Your measurement does not start over each time you have your fish measured. The best way to reach the highest cumulative size (4,250 cm and up) is to catch as many fish possible during the Tourney. You'll then talk to Chip, who will measure the current round's catch and reward you with items if you've reached the size goals. Prizes range from Sea Throw Nets to Seaweed Screens and tropical fish tanks. Total fish size of 250, 500, and 750 cm give the following items awarded at random: Clown Fish Hairpin

Clown Fish Tank

Sea Throw Net Total fish size of 1000, 1250, 1500, 1750, 2000, 2250, and 2750 cm give the following items awarded at random: Seaweed Screen

Coral Bench

Surgeonfish Tank

5 Rustic essence

5 Harmonious essence

Sea Throw Net Total fish size of 3000, 3250, 3500,3750, 4000, and 4250 cm give the following items awarded at random: Decorated Coral

Barred Knifejaw tank

Seaweed Screen

5 Harmonious essence

5 Hip essence Once you've reached 4850 cm, and every 600 cm past that, you'll be randomly awarded the same list as above. You won't receive duplicates until you've been given at least one of each of the above. After that, you'll start seeing duplicates of these items. You can also earn rewards by completing Chips Challenges. These are similar to Timed Goals but are specific to fishing. Once you've completed specific goals in Chips Challenge, like catching 45 Squid or a Red Snapper that is 95.5 cm or larger, you'll earn something special from Chip. Most of these challenges reward items like Tourney Sea Nets and Leaf Tickets, but Chip will also hand over a few furniture items. Furniture items rewarded in Chips Challenge: Catch 16 Clown Fish - Clown Fish Tank

Catch 4 Surgeonfish - Surgeonfish Tank

Catch 33 Clown Fish - Seaweed Screen

Catch 45 Horse Mackerel - Seaweed Screen

Catch 45 Squid - Barred Knifejaw Tank Leaf Tickets rewarded in Chips Challenge: Catch 8 Barred Knifejaw - 5 Leaf Tickets

Catch 4 Red Snapper - 10 Leaf Tickets

Catch 45 Olive Flounder - 10 Leaf Tickets Sea Throw Nets rewarded in Chips Challenge (one net for each goal achieved): Catch 8 Surgeonfish

Catch 16 Barred Knifejaw

Catch 8 Squid

Catch 8 Squid at least 37.0 cm

Catch 1 Red Snapper

Catch 1 Red Snapper measuring 95.0 cm

Catch 8 Olive Flounder

Catch 8 Olive Flounder at least 85.0 cm each

Catch 8 Horse Mackerel

Catch 8 Horse Mackerel at least 420 cm You'll also earn one Sparkle Stone for catching 125 Clown Fish. Check in with the Fishing Tourney every three hours

The Fishing Tourney plays out in rounds similar to the way the campground guests move in cycles. In fact, it's the exact same as the visitor cycle. Every three hours you'll be able to fish another round of about seven catches. Tourney Fishing rounds reset at: 2:00 AM

5:00 AM

8:00 AM

11:00 AM

2:00 PM

5:00 PM

8:00 PM

11:00 PM Talk to your Campsite visitors

Animals in your Campsite will randomly give you Tourney fish. Talk to them every three hours, too. Remember, the time you talk to a Campsite animal starts when you talk to the first one. The three-hour timer starts after that. It's different than the Tourney rounds or the campground visitor movement because the timer resets when you talk to an animal at your Campground. Rent the Golden Rod

If you've got Leaf Tickets to spare, I highly recommend spending them on renting the Golden Rod. Every single time you fish, you catch two Tourney fish. Every single time. This always doubles the measurements you'll collect in each round. The Golden Rod costs 80 Leaf Tickets, which is not small potatoes, but if you've been frugal with your Leaf Tickets, you've got a lot to spare. This is the perfect occasion to use them. You'll complete the Tourney and Chip's Challenges much faster and be able to start working on duplicate rewards. If you're hoping for two Coral Benches, this is how to get them. Only fish at Saltwater Shores for Tourney fish To be clear, the Fishing Tourney only takes place at Saltwater Shores. Lost Lure Creek will not help you here. Catch all the fish, not just the sparkly ones Because Chip's Challenge includes catching standard fish at Saltwater Shore, you'll want to catch all the fish you can by the sea, not just the ones for the Tourney. Chip wants a lot of standard fish, so make sure you spend as much time at Saltwater Sea as you can stand. 45 each of Squid, Horse Mackerel, and Olive Flounder is no easy feat. Use Tourney Sea Nets

Those Tourney Sea Nets you get as rewards from the Tourney and from Chip's Challenge? Use them! Use them all up. There is no reason to save them. They don't work on standard fish. I personally recommend waiting until you've earned a silver trophy before you start using them. It gets more difficult to reach new size goals once you pass that mark. The great thing about Tourney Sea Nets is that you can use them any time you want, whether you've caught all of the fish in the sea with your fishing rod or not. I also recommend you don't buy Large Tourney Sea Nets. They don't produce larger fish, just more of them. Save your Leaf Tickets until toward the end of the Tourney. If you still haven't completed all of the size goals and Chip's Challenges, then you can try to make it by buying larger nets. The difference is from about four fish with the normal sized Tourney Sea Net to about 10 with a Large Tourney Sea Net The game will tell you when you've caught all the Fishing Tourney Fish for the current round If you don't see any fish in the sea, or you see fish, but they're not sparkling, that doesn't mean the round is over. You'll get a clear notification in the game in the form of a thought bubble that you've caught all of the fish in the sea for that round. You'll be directed to talk to Chip at this point. That doesn't mean you can't still catch Tourney Fish, though. Don't forget, you can use the Tourney Sea Nets any time you want, whether you've caught all of the fish in the sea with your fishing rod or not. Use regular Sea Nets to meet your Red Snapper goal

One of Chip's Challenges is to catch a Red Snapper that is 95.0 cm or larger. Catching a Red Snapper at all is a difficult task in ACPC, but one so large is even harder. Reddit users noted that using a standard Sea Net seems to yield more Red Snapper than normal and larger Red Snapper, at that. I tested this theory and caught a 97.5 cm Red Snapper with my first standard net. It's not a guarantee. Some Reddit commenters noted that they tried it without success. If you've got a lot of standard Sea Nets in stock, go ahead and give it a try. You might get lucky! Don't sell your sea fish in your Market Box