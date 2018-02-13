You know all of those shirts, sweaters, hats, and glasses you've been collecting since the start of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp? Well you can put them to good use now by letting other animals dress up, too. If you have more than one of the same shirt, you might even end up as "twinsies" with your favorite villager. Here's everything you need to know about changing villagers' clothing.
- How to change a villager's outfit
- Animals must be in your Campsite in order to change clothing
- Animals have to reach a certain level before they can change outfits
- Some animals can't wear certain clothing items
How to change a villager's outfit
All you have to do is ask!
Tap an animal that's visiting your campsite and then tap Change Outfit! You'll then see all of the clothing you own that can be shared with the animal.
Select a shirt, dress, hat, or glasses and tap Wear to make the change.
Animals will earn two Friendship points for the first outfit change of a cycle rotation.
Animals must be in your Campsite in order to change clothing
Animals in the wild don't want to change their clothing. You'll have to invite them to your campsite if you want to see them in one of your adorable shirts.
If you tap an animal in your Campsite and it doesn't bring up the option to change an outfit, tap the animal again. Sometimes they don't realize you want to help them out.
Animals have to reach a certain level before they can change outfits
New visitors to your Campsite are not quite as trusting as old friends. That's why animals have to reach a certain Friendship Level before you can change their outfits.
There is no official information about the minimum level requirements, but I was able to change outfits on a villager that was only at Friendship Level 6, so I'm guessing it's pretty low, maybe Friendship Level 3.
Some animals can't wear certain clothing items
You may have three dozen pairs of cargo pants, but guess what. Animals in ACPC don't wear pants! Some clothing items just won't be offered to your animal friends when you're changing their outfits. Things like pants, shoes and socks are a no-go. You also won't see any flowers, wigs, or hoods in their closet.
Any questions?
Do you have any questions about how to dress up villagers in new outfits? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.