All you have to do is ask! Tap an animal that's visiting your campsite and then tap Change Outfit! You'll then see all of the clothing you own that can be shared with the animal. Select a shirt, dress, hat, or glasses and tap Wear to make the change. Animals will earn two Friendship points for the first outfit change of a cycle rotation. Animals must be in your Campsite in order to change clothing

Animals in the wild don't want to change their clothing. You'll have to invite them to your campsite if you want to see them in one of your adorable shirts. If you tap an animal in your Campsite and it doesn't bring up the option to change an outfit, tap the animal again. Sometimes they don't realize you want to help them out. Animals have to reach a certain level before they can change outfits

New visitors to your Campsite are not quite as trusting as old friends. That's why animals have to reach a certain Friendship Level before you can change their outfits. There is no official information about the minimum level requirements, but I was able to change outfits on a villager that was only at Friendship Level 6, so I'm guessing it's pretty low, maybe Friendship Level 3. Some animals can't wear certain clothing items