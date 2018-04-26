The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Gyroidite Event has begun. This is the first of its kind, but it's clear that Nintendo intends to offer more like it in the future since it's being called Gyroidite Scavenger Hunt # 1. It runs from April 25 - May 9. You've got 15 days to craft all of the items before they're gone.

Gather the cute little gyroidite nuggets that are scattered around the map. Once you hve collected enough gyroidite, you can use them to craft look-alike items!

This event is a simple one. There's no friends to visit, now flowers to grow, no need to get crafting items from visiting animals. All you have to do is gather gyroidite, which are scattered around the campground, and use it to craft a very limited amount of clothing.

The key is finding as many gyroidite as you can within the 15-day event, which isn't too difficult since there are several ways you can gather gyroidite.

How fast do gyroidite appear?

Unlike the flower events or ACPC's holiday events, which make you wait a few hours before you'll get another chance to collect important items, gyroidites have a relatively fast respawn rate.

You can usually see a couple of new ones at each campground location every 10 minutes.

One new gyroidite spawns every 10 minutes. You'll get a total of 10 gyroidite around the campground at one time (the amount maxes out at 10).

This is great since the only thing you can do is collect gyroidites and use them to craft clothing items. The faster they respawn, the faster we can craft items.

The best ways to get gyroidite

There are a couple of ways that gyroidites appear in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. To make the most efficient use of your time, you should gather gyroidites any way possible.

Finding them around the campground - The most common way you're going to find gyroidite is by searching every location in your campground (except your Campsite), including OK Motors and the Market Place. Since new gyroidite respawn every 10 minutes, you can really get to know the campground by regularly making the rounds!

- The most common way you're going to find gyroidite is by searching every location in your campground (except your Campsite), including OK Motors and the Market Place. Since new gyroidite respawn every 10 minutes, you can really get to know the campground by regularly making the rounds! Shovelstrike Quarry - During the event, you'll be able to visit Shovelstrike Quarry during certain times to load up on gyroidite. The rate of gathering in the quarry isn't quite as good as during holiday events. You earn somewhere around 10 - 15 compared to 25+ during holiday events. It's still a way to collect a lot of gyroidite without having to do a lot of work.

- During the event, you'll be able to visit Shovelstrike Quarry during certain times to load up on gyroidite. The rate of gathering in the quarry isn't quite as good as during holiday events. You earn somewhere around 10 - 15 compared to 25+ during holiday events. It's still a way to collect a lot of gyroidite without having to do a lot of work. Talk to animals at your Campsite - When it's time to chat with animals at your Campsite, be sure to say hello to everyone that's looking for you. Some of them will be ready to give you a couple of gyroidite. You can't chat with Campsite guests as often as you can gather gyroidite in the wild, but every bit helps!

- When it's time to chat with animals at your Campsite, be sure to say hello to everyone that's looking for you. Some of them will be ready to give you a couple of gyroidite. You can't chat with Campsite guests as often as you can gather gyroidite in the wild, but every bit helps! Completing Timed Goals - There are 12 Timed Events that give gyroidite as a reward. The nice thing is that, all you have to do to earn them is to complete animal requests and collect more gyroidite, which you're already doing!.

Don't forget to craft items to earn Leaf Tickets

If you didn't already know this, you earn Leaf Tickets for crafting items out of gyroidite. It's part of the Scavenger Hunt Timed Goals. It's great because you'll need Leaf Tickets for KK Slider's guitar and Isabelle's hat. Here are the clothes and the rewards they give.

Isabelle's Spring Top - Cost: 25 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets

- Cost: 25 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets Isabelle's Skirt - Cost: 25 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets

- Cost: 25 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets Reese's Hat - Cost: 35 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets

- Cost: 35 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets Reese's Apron - Cost: 15 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets

- Cost: 15 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets Tommy's Shirt - Cost: 15 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets

- Cost: 15 gyroidite - Reward: 5 Leaf Tickets Tommy's Hat - Cost: 35 gyroidite - Reward: 10 Leaf Tickets

- Cost: 35 gyroidite - Reward: 10 Leaf Tickets KK Slider's Hat - Cost: 50 gyroidite - Reward: 10 Leaf Tickets

Questions?

Do you have any questions about how the Gyroidite Scavenger Hunt works and the fastest way to complete the event? Put your questions in the comments section and I'll help you out.