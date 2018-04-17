There's a new feature in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and it's all about the cookies. You can visit Tommy in the Market Place to buy fresh-baked fortune cookies. Each one offers more than just some sage wisdom. You can also get special furniture and clothing items that aren't available anywhere else in the game. Here's everything you need to know about Tommy's Fortune Cookie Shop.

What's the difference between standard and character fortune cookies

The standard fortune cookies

There are three different types of standard fortune cookies, each with different sets of rewards. These types can be purchased for 500 bells each and are rotated daily.

Timmy fortune cookies

Tommy fortune cookies

Clothing fortune cookies

Standard fortune cookies have a refresh cycle. At the time of this writing, it's unclear just how often the cycle refreshes, but it appears to have one three-hour cycle and one 24-hour cycle. I'll update this guide when I know the precise cookie refresh cycle.

Standard fortune cookies don't have a time limit. They are a new element in the game and won't go away after a specific time frame. You'll have plenty of time to collect all of the items available from the Timmy, Tommy, and Clothing fortune cookies.

Furniture and clothing items are given as gifts when you eat a fortune cookie. These items are randomly given and you will likely receive more than one of the same item. Item's have a fixed appearance rate. The lower the star value of an item, the more likely you are to get one in a fortune cookie.

For example, If you eat one of Timmy's fortune cookies, you might receive a lawn chair as a reward. The next three Timmy fortune cookies you eat may also contain lawn chairs, or they may all have a different item. It's random!

You can check the appearance rates for different fortune cookies in Tommy's shop.

The character fortune cookies

There are also three different types of special character-themed fortune cookies, each with different sets of rewards. They cost either 50 Leaf Tickets and can be purchased as often as you like, as many times as you like, or for 5,000 and are randomly added to the daily rotation cycle.

Rosie's pop-star cookies

Filbert's rocket cookies

Marshal's pastry cookies

Character-themed fortune cookies can be purchased for 50 Leaf Tickets each. You can buy them at this price as often as you like at any time of the day. There is no refresh cycle.

Character-themed fortune cookies will sometimes randomly appear as one of the cookies you can purchase for bells. If you see a Rosie, Filbert, or Marshal cookie in the Order with Bell section, you can purchase one for 5,000 bells. Similar to the Timmy, Tommy, and Clothing fortune cookies, you can only purchase one during a cycle. There is also no guarantee that a character fortune cookie will reappear in the next bell-purchase refresh cycle.

Furniture and clothing are given as gifts when you eat a character themed fortune cookie. These items are randomly given and you'll probably receive more than one of the same item. Items have a fixed appearance rate. The lower the star value, the more likely you are to get one in a fortune cookie.

For example, if you eat one Marshal's pastry cookie, you might receive a pastry-shop screen. The next three Marshal's pastry cookies may also contain pastry-shop screens, or they may all have a different item. It's random!

You can check the appearance rates for different fortune cookies in Tommy's shop.

The Rosie, Filbert, and Marshal character-themed fortune cookies are only available until June 14. After that, I'm not sure whether there will be another character-themed fortune cookie section, but it's likely there will be. I'll update this post with the new information when it appears.

How to buy fortune cookies

If you're ready to get started collecting special furniture and clothing items that you can't get anywhere else, head on over to the Market Place!

Visit the Market Place. Talk to Tommy. Tap I want to order a cookie. Select a cookie to either Order with Bells or Order with Leaf Tickets. Tap Let's do it! when prompted to confirm that you want to order a cookie.

You'll automatically begin eating the cookie and the gift will be revealed. The furniture or clothing item you've won will be deposited in your furniture inventory section. If you've run out of room in your furniture inventory section, the item will be sent to your mailbox and you'll have 30 days to collect it.

How often does Tommy's Cookie Shop refresh?

Since this is the first day that Tommy's Cookie Shop has been open, I don't have the exact refresh cycle time. However, from a bit of research, it appears that after the 24-hour refresh happens at 2:00 AM ET, you'll be able to grab two bell-purchased fortune cookies. After that, there appears to be a three-hour refresh. You can then grab two more bell-purchased fortune cookies. It will then switch to a 24-hour refresh cycle.

Once I've determined the exact refresh cycle, I'll update this information.

How to get character fortune cookies without having to pay Leaf Tickets

Character fortune cookies are a high-value commodity and really deplete your Leaf Tickets if you're trying to get all of the items in a theme set. There are, however, other ways to obtain character fortune cookies without having to drop 50 Leaf Tickets on each one.

Daily login bonuses - Nintendo is giving away three free character fortune cookies for daily login bonuses. Day one: Marshal's pastry cookie. Day two: Rosie's pop-star cookie. Day three: Filbert's rocket cookie. Be sure to check in every day starting April 16 to get those bonuses.

- Nintendo is giving away three free character fortune cookies for daily login bonuses. Day one: Marshal's pastry cookie. Day two: Rosie's pop-star cookie. Day three: Filbert's rocket cookie. Be sure to check in every day starting April 16 to get those bonuses. Rewards from campers - So far, I've only seen evidence that you can receive standard fortune cookies from camper requests, but some Reddit users have said that it's possible to get character fortune cookies, too. When you're given the option to give a camper something from your inventory, give a rare or super rare item and you may be rewarded with a fortune cookie (this is also a random reward).

- So far, I've only seen evidence that you can receive standard fortune cookies from camper requests, but some Reddit users have said that it's possible to get character fortune cookies, too. When you're given the option to give a camper something from your inventory, give a or item and you may be rewarded with a fortune cookie (this is also a random reward). Tommy's cookie rotation - Sometimes, Tommy will stock character fortune cookies in the Bells-purchase section of his cart. These cookies will cost you 5,000 bells, but that's still a lot less expensive than 50 Leaf Tickets. The chance to purchase character cookies for bells is random and can't be repeated in the same refresh cycle.

How unlocked memories from fortune cookies

A cool new feature that's been added to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is the ability to view memories that campers have shared with each other. Currently, there are six memories in your Scrapbook. Three of them can be viewed by hosting specific animals at your Campsite that have reached a minimum friendship level of 3, 7, or 10 (depending on the memory).

There are also three memories that can only be unlocked when you have a specific furniture item that is exclusively available in a character-themed fortune cookie.

Rosie's Rockin' Debut memory - To unlock this memory, you'll need the yellow pop-star stage, which can only be found in Rosie's pop-star cookies.

- To unlock this memory, you'll need the yellow pop-star stage, which can only be found in Rosie's pop-star cookies. Goldie's Catastrophic Cake memory - To unlock this memory, you'll need the pastry-shop kitchen, which can only be found in Marshal's pastry cookies.

- To unlock this memory, you'll need the pastry-shop kitchen, which can only be found in Marshal's pastry cookies. Space Dreams with Filbert memory - To unlock this memory, you'll need the rocket launchpad, which can only be found in Filbert's rocket cookies.

You'll have to purchase character cookies (or receive them as bonuses or rewards) until you receive one of these items (randomly) to unlock their corresponding memories.

How to find the fortune cookies you receive from daily bonuses and campers

Sometimes, you'll receive fortune cookies from the daily login bonus or as rewards for completing tasks. Those cookies aren't automatically eaten. Instead, they go to your items lists where you can eat them at your leisure.

Tap Items in the bottom left corner of the screen. Tap the More tab. It looks like three dots. Tap the fortune cookie icon. Select a fortune cookie. Tap Eat It.

How to use Stamp Cards to get exclusive items

Whenever you purchase a fortune cookie using Leaf Tickets, you're given a stamp on your Stamp Card. Ten stamps will fill one card. You can collect more than one card (something I recommend if you're trying to get super-rare items). You can then trade these full Stamp Cards in with Tommy in exchange for items from the character fortune cookies, like the rocket launchpad from Filbert's rocket cookies, or items from previous events, like Peach's Dress from the Super Mario Bros. crossover event.

Currently, items from the Holiday 2017 event are available for 30 days. The event will change after that. Presumably, it'll go in order of the events that took place since the game launched.

Visit the Market Place. Talk to Tommy. Tap I want to trade stamps. Select the theme you want. Select the item you want to trade for. If you have the right number of Stamp Cards tap Trade. Tap Let's do it! to confirm that you want to make the trade.

The item you received will be transferred to your Items inventory section. If you've run out of room in your items inventory section, the item will be sent to your mailbox and you'll have 30 days to collect it.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about the Fortune Cookie feature and how to use it? Put your questions in the comments section and I'll help you out.