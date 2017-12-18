Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has just added the ability to plant flowers in your Campsite garden. The goal is to grow enough of a variety of colors of two different types of flowers — tulips and pansies — to trade with Lloid for special items you can place in your Campsite. Helping out your fellow gamer and watering or cross-pollinating their garden is a great way to get even more out of it. You'll receive a Friend Powder for watering the garden and the seeds of any successful cross-pollination. Plus, the friend will receive one Friend Powder if you successfully cross-pollinate. It's a win-win for everyone! Here's the best way to go about getting all of the rare flowers into your bouquet! It's all about cross-pollination

Lloid will sell you seeds that will get you started with your garden for only 80 bells each. But, he only sells red and yellow pansy seeds and red and yellow tulip seeds. There are lots more different colored flowers to collect, most of which are needed in order to collect the many items Lloid is willing to trade for. Cross-pollinating is the only way to get the rest of the flowers. The only problem is that in order to cross-pollinate, the flower in your item bag that you use will be destroyed. The best way to get lots of rare colors is to start by planting and harvesting nothing but common flowers (red and yellow pansies and tulips). Once you've got a nice, full stock of these flowers, you can then start cross-pollinating. Fill your garden with 20 common seeds one more time. Once they've bloomed, cross pollinate to hopefully get rare colors. Continue this process until you've got a relatively decent sized stock of any flower that can't just be bought from Lloid. The next step is to start planting and cross-pollinating those less common and rare flowers. Cross-pollinating rare flowers with rare flowers appears to yield the highest possibility of breeding another rare flower. The goal is to have a garden full of rare flowers with a back-stock full of rare flowers you don't mind getting destroyed when you cross-pollinate with them. Here's a list of all of the available colors of flowers: Tulips: Red

Orange

Yellow

White

Pink

Purple

Blue

Black Pansies: Red

Orange

Yellow

White

Purple

Blue

Yellow-Blue

Red-Blue

Coral So far, it appears that there is a chance of getting any color of flower from any flower combination, but rare flowers have a higher chance of producing more rare flowers. Thanks to Reddit user Mistreil for creating this amazing graph of possible cross-pollination combinations based on the data we have so far. Visit your friends' gardens!

When you visit a friend's garden, you can water growing flowers and cross-pollinate with flowers that have already bloomed. If you successfully cross-pollinate flowers in a friend's garden, you'll receive the seed that is produced from that breeding. If someone visiting your garden successfully cross-pollinates, you'll receive one Friend Powder, which will be useful in the future. When you water a friend's garden, you'll receive one Friend Powder for your efforts. Sometimes, cross-pollinating fails There is about a 10% chance that when you try to cross-pollinate, the breeding will just fail. That doesn't mean that specific flower can't be cross-bred. It just means you have to try again. Yes, you lose one of your flowers, but it's worth it to keep trying in order to get those rare colors. Water those rare flowers!

If your flowers need watering, you'll know by the lighter color of dirt. Then, and only then, will there even be an option to water them. If you tap on a flower in hopes of watering it and you don't see the little water icon, know that your flowers are not thirsty right now. Wilting does happen in the ACPC world. Your flowers will never die, but they will stop growing if not watered once they've passed the three-hour mark in the ground. Once a flower has bloomed it will not need to be watered. What this means to you is that any flower that takes three hours or less to grow will never wilt. Red, yellow, and orange tulips and pansies are in the clear. Rare flowers that take longer to grow, pink tulips, for example, take four hours to finish growing. They will stop growing and wilt one hour before they're supposed to be done if not watered after they've been in the ground for three hours. Once a flower has been watered, it will turn back into a properly growing plant and the timer, which will have paused while the flower was wilted, will resume. To be clear, nothing will die, but flowers that wilt will pause their growth until they've been watered. Once they've been watered, the countdown will start up again with the time remaining before bloom. Keep planting and growing!