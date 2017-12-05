Thanks to the Host the Most seven-day event, you have the opportunity to raise the Friendship Levels of the animals that visit your campground in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. During the event, additional points will be given when completing requests and talking to campers, plus, if you host one, two, three, and four animals at your Campsite that have never been invited before, you'll earn big rewards! Here's how to complete the Host the Most event the fastest way possible.

Welcome Bluebear first

Bluebear is one of the new animals just added to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. She is a first tier friend that only requires a minimum amount of materials to craft fast-finishing items. Bluebear only requires a level 3 friendship, which is completed within one round of requests. Her furniture requirements are as follows:

Alpine Lamp - [1 minute] 3 wood and 3 steel

- [1 minute] 3 wood and 3 steel Pachira - [1 minute] 6 wood

- [1 minute] 6 wood Alpine Rug - [1 minute] 6 cotton

- [1 minute] 6 cotton Alpine Low Table - [1 minute] 6 wood

- [1 minute] 6 wood Alpine Sofa - [3 hours] 15 wood and 15 cotton

Craft items for animals you're close to welcoming

If you have a few animals already visiting your campground that you've been working on getting all of the items they want before they'll visit your Campsite, finish those up. Each crafting item might take a long time, but it's possible you'll use up less resources than trying to invite the brand new animals that have just been added. Depending on how many new items you have to craft, you might only have to take up one crafting table per request.

Level up those friendships!

Thanks to the Host the Most event, you'll get extra points for leveling up friendships with animals that visit your campground and Campsite (one extra point in most cases). All animals have a minimum Friendship Level requirement before they will visit your Campsite. Some are as low as Level 3, which you can accomplish with the first round of requests. Others are as high as Level 10. Once your character level (that's you in the game) reaches higher levels, Friendship Level requirements go up, too.

Call on those higher-requirement animals and use Request Tickets. Now is the time to make use of those great resources.

The new animals — what they want and what they'll give

Since Host the Most event is to celebrate the new additions, here's a list of the new animals, what they want, and what rewards they give when you complete requests.

Bluebear - Cute

Offers Steel as the main reward

as the main reward Special craft item at level 15 - Papa Bear

Items required to host at your Campsite: Friendship Level - 3 Alpine Lamp - [1 minute] 3 wood and 3 steel Pachira - [1 minute] 6 wood Alpine Rug - [1 minute] 6 cotton Alpine Low Table - [1 minute] 6 wood Alpine Sofa - [3 hours] 15 wood and 15 cotton



Antonio - Sporty

Offers Steel as the main reward

as the main reward Special craft item at level 15 - Mouth of Truth

Items required to host at your Campsite: Friendship Level - 5 CD Shelf - [9 hours] 30 wood, 30 steel, and 3 Cool Essence Refrigerator - [8 hours] 60 steel and 3 Natural Essence Blue Chair - [1 hour] 30 wood Blue Table - [11 hours] 60 wood and 3 Natural Essence Sink - [1 hour] 15 wood and 15 steel



Phoebe - Cool

Offers Steel as the main reward

as the main reward Special craft item at level 15 - Gas Pump

Items required to host at your Campsite: Friendship Level - 5 Tiki Torch - [4 hours] 30 steel Beacon Fire - [8 hours] 60 wood and 3 Natural Essence Campfire Cookware - [3 hours] 15 wood and 15 steel Natural Fence - [2 hours] 30 wood Natural Bench - [9 hours] 30 wood



Raddle - Cool

Offers Wood as the main reward

as the main reward Special craft item at level 15 - Doctor's Desk

Items required to host at your Campsite: Office Cabinet - 30 steel Operating Room Cart - 120 steel and 3 Cool Essence Modern Office Chair - 15 steel and 15 cotton EKG Machine - 120 steel and 3 Cool Essence Exam Table - 15 cotton and 15 steel



Any questions?

Do you have any questions about the fastest way to earn all of the Timed Goals for the Host with the Most event? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out!