Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (ACPC) released globally on November 21, 2017 (one day before the announced date). In the short time it has been available, it has become a cultural trend, though not the literal phenomenon that Pokémon GO was. Just as you might expect, ACPC will be updated regularly with new characters, new items to craft, and new, limited-time events. Here's the latest news being talked about around the water cooler. November 27, 2017: ACPC datamined: New characters, Christmas event! Dedicated ACPC fans have already started data-mining the upcoming 1.0.2 update and discovered lots of new content we can expect in the near future. First off, there are 11 new characters, 91 new crafting items, and 45 new clothing items that will hopefully appear in the next update. Hurrah! New characters

Additionally, there are new furniture items, new themes, and new categories for the in-game catalog, which all point to an upcoming holiday event. New theme Themes are styles that can relate to clothing items, like Hip or Elegant, or can relate to a new campsite style, like Sporty, Cool, Natural, and Cute. Rustic The data-mine uncovered a Rustic Tent and it's max level upgrade design, a hot-air balloon, and a canvas hammock. New furniture