There are currently 40 villagers in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and each one specializes in a particular material. You might receive two or three different types of materials as rewards for completed tasks, but there is one material that each villager is proficient in. Here's a list of every single villager in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (so far), and the main material they give as a reward.

Wood

Cool

Cute

  • Peanut
  • Lily
  • Chrissy
  • Rosie
  • Bunnie
  • Apple

Natural

  • Alfonso
  • Filbert
  • Hamlet
  • Punchy

Sporty

  • Hopkins
  • Kid Cat
  • Moe
  • Tad

Cotton

Cool

  • Tex
  • Agnes

Cute

  • Bitty
  • Maggie

Natural

  • Rex
  • Roald

Sporty

  • Bud

Steel

Cool

  • Sandy

Cute

Natural

  • Beau
  • Eloise
  • Fauna
  • Goldie

Sporty

  • Butch
  • Cheri
  • Flip
  • Peewee

Paper

Cool

  • Apollo

Cute

  • Stella

Natural

Sporty

  • Charlise

Preserves

Cool

  • Angus

Cute

Natural

Sporty

  • Jay

A special thanks to Reddit user Pogoshark for creating this table to help us out.