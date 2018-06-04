Animoji has been a popular way to send messages, mess around, and express yourself in general using your iPhone X, but what's the fun in just being a boring ol' robot or unicorn? With WWDC 2018 wrapping up, amongst the new security features and tvOS updates is a gem: and that gem is Memoji. Memoji let's you create an Animoji-type avatar that looks exactly like you. Think of it like Bitmoji meets Mii! What's the difference between Memoji and Animoji?

Animoji uses 3D emoji that map your face, allowing you to project your voice though an animated robot, alien, unicorn, or monkey that in turn opens its mouth, smiles, and moves when you do. Memoji lets users create 3D avatars of themselves that you can use in a similar way to Animoji. The only difference is that your 3D buddy on screen looks like you! Can I be anything else with Animoji? Funny you ask, because at WWDC 2018 four new Animoji options were unveiled: Ghost 👻

Koala 🐨

Tiger 🐯

T-Rex

What else can I do with Memoji? Stickers You can now add stickers to your Animoji and Memoji within iMessage and send them instantly. There are clothing-based stickers, regular emoji, and tons of other objects to help you express yourself and your message however you see fit. Filters You'll be able to add live filters to your iMessage photos and send them off straight away. You can even apply those filters to your Animoji and Memoji for added effects. During the WWDC presentation, the "Comic Book" filter was demoed, which made photos and Animoji look like they were hand-drawn comic book-style.