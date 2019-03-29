Today only, Woot has the Anker Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled 2-port USB car charger on sale for just $34.99. It usually retails around $50 at Amazon . Unlike a lot of Woot deals, it's offered in new condition with a one-year warranty.

If you're all-in on the Amazon Echo ecosystem at home, it's a no brainer to add one of these to your car to bring all of Alexa's smarts along with you for the drive. Especially at $15 off.

The VIVA breaks Alexa functionality out of your home and places it into your car. As well as featuring two USB charging ports for keeping your devices topped up on the go, the device gives you access to the full suite of Alexa skills on the road allowing you to ask for directions, play music, get a flash briefing of your day, shop online, control your smart home devices and more. If you're already in the Amazon Echo ecosystem in your home, the Roav VIVA makes for a great addition. The dual charging ports have PowerIQ technology to detect what's plugged in and deliver the fastest charge. The top of the device has a mute button that makes it easy to turn off the mics if you want to stop Alexa listening for a bit. This deal is good until the day is out, so act fast if you want to take advantage of the discounted price.

Anker might have been one of the first with the release of the Viva, but Amazon is also expanding ways to get Alexa into your automobile. Check out the Echo Auto, which was announced late last year and is still only available to try by invitation.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.