Need a nice affordable pair of headphones that can withstand the wear and tear of the gym? The Anker Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth in-ear headphones are down to $17.99 with code W5SCHYRW58 at Newegg. Without the code, they are going for $26 and that's the same price you'll find them going for at other retailers like Amazon. Shipping is free.

The Soundcore Spirit X are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds around, especially for use at the gym. They have Anker's SweatGuard technology, which is specially designed to resist sweat. They are IPX7 rated, too, to resist other sources of water like rain or getting splashed by the pool. You definitely don't have to worry about water with these earphones.

Plus, the headphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, which means you'll get powerful sound to help drown out the noise of the gym or subway if you're heading to work. The headphones do have passive noise isolation, too, so you can actually get even more drawn into your music and not the world around you. Anker's BassUp tech helps keep those low sounds thumping while keeping your mids and highs just as crystal clear.

The over-ear hook design rests gently on your ears while still being secure enough to stay even during an intense workout or run. The silicone ear tips float effortlessly, and you won't even notice them as you get into your routine.

The battery life lasts up to 12 hours, which means you won't have to worry about draining the battery even after a few days of heading to the gym. You'll get some custom ear tips to help you find the best fit, and Anker covers the Spirit X with an 18-month warranty.