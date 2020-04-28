Anker's latest sale is full of savings on tech essentials every home office needs, from USB-C hubs and USB power strips to wall chargers are more. The Stay Smart at Home sale offers up to 48% off select accessories for a limited time, along with an 18-month hassle-free warranty on every purchase and free shipping on all orders over $20.
Up to 48% Off
Anker Tech Essentials sale
Anker's latest sale features discounts on various tech accessories like USB-C hubs, portable battery chargers, USB power strips, and more. Keep an eye out for a coupon code next to any item that you may need to enter at checkout for the best price.
Prices Vary
Some of the products on sale today feature a promo code that must be entered during checkout so you can score the best possible price. Take this 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for example. It's normally sold for $24, though with code AKHUB8334, you'll save 15% and snag it for just $20.39. This model lets you add an HDMI port and SD card readers to your computer just by plugging it in, and there are two integrated USB ports as well.
We charge so many devices via USB these days, so there's really no reason why you shouldn't have a power strip with built-in USB ports by now. Rid your life of those bulky USB adapters and plug right in with the PowerPort Strip PD 6. It features six AC outlets, three USB ports, and drops to $39.99 using code ANKERPS6.
Wireless chargers are discounted in Anker's sale as well, with this PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand being the most versatile option. Using code EDMA2521 during checkout brings its price down to just $23.99 from $30. Since it's a stand, you'll be able to keep an eye on your phone's incoming notifications even while it's charging. Plus, you can orient your phone in either portrait or landscape mode as it powers up.
Anker's sale is set to run through May 10, but shipping times may vary. Check out the full sale and place your order today to lock in these low prices and have your items shipped as soon as they're available. Orders totaling $20 or more score free standard shipping within the U.S.
