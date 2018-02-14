Anker's PowerPort 4 is one of the most popular options for charging more than one device at the same time, and right now you can pick one up for just $16.99. To get this price, you'll need to enter coupon code ANKERUSB during checkout, which will save you $3 from its regular price. From its compact design with folding plug to its 2.4A output per port, this thing is built to last and help keep you charged at all times. The MultiProtect safety system helps to ensure the connected devices are protected from things like overcharging and overheating.

This charger is backed by an 18-month warranty. You'll need to add your own cables to it, so be sure to grab a Lightning cable, USB-C cable or MicroUSB cable to go along with it.

See at Amazon