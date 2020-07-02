There's no use in buying a power strip that only has AC outlets anymore. Most of the devices we charge these days power up via USB, so why not make things a bit more efficient? Get rid of your bulky USB wall chargers and plug directly in with this Anker 30W USB Power Strip with Power Delivery. Today it's on sale for just $24.89 at Amazon thanks to a direct price drop and an on-page coupon taking a further $4 off. All told, you're saving just over $9.

Anker's PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is a compact power strip unlike most others. It's equipped with a USB-C port that can deliver an 18W charge with Power Delivery, along with two PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports and two AC outlets. That allows you to power up to five devices all at once. Anker's PowerIQ technology recognizes and charges each device at an optimized 12W charge.

The strip has a 7-point safety system including a fire-retardant casing and child-friendly safety shutters. It's also a good pick for traveling as it doesn't include surge protection, making it suitable for cruises, and it can work with outlet voltages worldwide (100V - 240V).

Anker's power strip includes a five-foot power cable as well as an 18-month warranty with the PowerPort Strip PD 2's purchase. Existing owners rate this power strip very highly with over 500 customer reviews resulting in a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars collectively.

