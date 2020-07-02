There's no use in buying a power strip that only has AC outlets anymore. Most of the devices we charge these days power up via USB, so why not make things a bit more efficient? Get rid of your bulky USB wall chargers and plug directly in with this Anker 30W USB Power Strip with Power Delivery. Today it's on sale for just $24.89 at Amazon thanks to a direct price drop and an on-page coupon taking a further $4 off. All told, you're saving just over $9.
More power to ya
Anker 30W PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini USB-C Power Strip
Who wants a power strip with only AC outlets anymore? Anker's compact power strip features a USB-C port, two USB ports, and two AC outlets so you can efficiently power up to 5 devices all at once. Use the on-page coupon to save.
$24.89
$33.99 $9 off
Anker's PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is a compact power strip unlike most others. It's equipped with a USB-C port that can deliver an 18W charge with Power Delivery, along with two PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports and two AC outlets. That allows you to power up to five devices all at once. Anker's PowerIQ technology recognizes and charges each device at an optimized 12W charge.
The strip has a 7-point safety system including a fire-retardant casing and child-friendly safety shutters. It's also a good pick for traveling as it doesn't include surge protection, making it suitable for cruises, and it can work with outlet voltages worldwide (100V - 240V).
Anker's power strip includes a five-foot power cable as well as an 18-month warranty with the PowerPort Strip PD 2's purchase. Existing owners rate this power strip very highly with over 500 customer reviews resulting in a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars collectively.
Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. Anyone who has never been a member before can start a free 30-day trial to score access to Prime's free two-day shipping speed. You'll also be able to start watching movies and shows on Prime Video, save with exclusive members-only discounts on a myriad of products across Amazon, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tim Cook agrees to testify before House antitrust committee
Tim Cook has agreed to testify before a house antitrust committee alongside the CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Amazon.
Display analyst pours cold water on iPhone 12 Pro 120Hz display claims
Will iPhone 12 Pro have a 120Hz display? We thought so, but display analyst Ross Young says not.
Enhance Recording & more coming to Voice Memos in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur
Apple announced plenty of new iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur features during WWDC, but one that didn't get any screen time was a new Enhance Recording feature in the Voice Memos app.
Keep your teapot warm and cozy (and cute) with these cozies
Slip one of these sweet tea cozies onto your teapot to keep your tea warm. Tea cozies also add a homey flair to your kitchen, since you can choose a tea cozy to match your style.