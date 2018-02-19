Anker's original SoundCore speaker was one of our all-time favorites, and the SoundCore 2 follows right in its footsteps. From the awesome sound quality to the long-lasting battery life, it's hard to find a better Bluetooth speaker to buy. This speaker normally sells for around $40, but right now you can save $8 on the purchase making it just $31.99 at Amazon .

With 24 hours of battery life, you may expect this to be on the larger side, but it's actually quite small. It comes in at just 6.4 x 1.7 x 2.1 inches and weighs only 12.6 ounces. It is outdoor-proof thanks to its IPX5 rating, so dirt, dust, snow, and water spills won't affect its awesome performance. You can connect devices to it using its built-in Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, or go old school and connect an Aux cable to its 3.5mm jack. Anker backs the speaker with an 18-month warranty, so why aren't you buying one right now?

Today's discount is only available on the black version of the speaker. Both the red and blue variants are still at $41.99. The original SoundCore speaker is down to $25.99 today.

See at Amazon