If you're worried about getting in an accident and being blamed for it, you're going to want to pick up a dash cam. Anker's Roav DashCam A1 is currently on sale for $46 at Amazon when you use the coupon code BESTCAMB during checkout. This is a savings of $14 from its regular price.

Don't be caught wishing you had one. This dashcam has a super wide-angle lens that captures the entire road, and it has a ton of technology packed into its night vision as well. It's easy to manage your video using the built-in Wi-Fi along with the Roav DashCam app. It will even record when you're away. The built-in gravity sensor detects sudden movements, like someone bumping into your car, and will automatically turn on to record activity.

You'll get the camera, a car charger, a suction mount, a cable, a trim removal tool, and a manual. You may want to pick up an extra microSD card if you don't have one lying around.

