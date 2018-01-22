Right now you can save a few bucks on Anker's super popular PowerLine+ Lightning cable at Amazon when you use coupon code ANKER888 during checkout. At just $8.39 it's hard to turn this cable down. The discount only works on the red version, but it's still a better deal than paying its usual $12 price. The reinforced cable is said to last about six times as long as other cables, and the included adjustable strap help keeps it nice and tidy while you are transporting it around.

You'll probably want a few of these, so be sure to grab them while discounted. Enter the coupon code above for the full discount.

See at Amazon