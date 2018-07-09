It's been a while since we've seen one, but Amazon is back today with a one-day sale on Anker's charging gear. Whether you're looking for a new cable, car charger, USB hub, or even battery pack, you won't want to miss out on this. You can grab a 3-pack of USB-C cables for $10.98 or a 10-foot PowerLine+ Lightning cable for just $12.59. Anker's PowerLine series of cables are designed to be insanely durable and last for a long time, so if you're harsh on your cables, these are the ones you will want.

To help keep your stuff charged, Anker has its 5-port USB hub with USB-C connector on sale for $24.74, its wireless charging pad with 12W wall charger for $12.59, and a 30W car charger with Quick Charge 3.0 for $15.99.

If you need portable power, this pocket-sized 5000mAh external battery is available for $13.99, which is just about the lowest it's ever sold for. Need more power? This 20100mAh PowerCore II option is down to $39.89 and the 26800mAh PowerCore+ with Power Delivery is $89.99.

Many of these prices are at or near all-time lows for each item, so you won't want to miss out. These deals are all exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren't already a member, you'll want to sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.

