Dubbed "the world's most advanced pocket cinema," the newest addition to Anker's Nebula brand sports a powerful speaker and a DLP lens.

Anker, one of the most notable names in portable charging, debuted its entertainment-centric sub-brand Nebula this past summer with the release of its Mars projector. Today, the company launched an Indiegogo campaign in the hopes to up its game with an even more portable cinema experience: the Nebula Capsule.

See at Indiegogo

No larger than a can of soda, Capsule is the smallest projector of its caliber. It runs a modified version of Android 7.0 Nougat, but that doesn't limit it — according to the company, it can mirror the screen of nearly any mobile device and supports AirPlay, Miracast and Bluetooth. It also has HDMI and USB input, so it can connect with pretty much anything, from laptops to game consoles to devices like Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. In addition, its integrated smartphone chipset lets you download and use streaming apps from Netflix, YouTube, HBO and Amazon Prime.

As for visual quality, Capsule is capable of projecting a screen up to 100" and uses DLP (digital light processing) and IntelliBright technology to display a brighter and more radiant picture. Its resolution of 854*480 obviously isn't the most ideal, but it is on the high end of standard for projectors this small. Sound-wise, Capsule is also fairly mighty for its size: it features enhanced treble and bass and a 360° 5W speaker.

Capsule is charged via a microUSB port, and the company claims it can stream 2.5 hours of continuous video or 40 hours of non-stop audio on a single charge. It also boasts quick-charge capabilities, so it should charge more quickly than it uses power. On top of all that, you can charge Capsule while you're watching your content, so if you're planning on hosting a Lord of the Rings movie marathon in your living room, it's well within the realm of possibility.

The Nebula Capsule is currently undergoing funding on Indiegogo, so if you back it right now you can grab it for $219. It will retail for $349 when it's actually released in December.

Thoughts? Questions?

How do you feel about Anker's new portable projector venture? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Backing crowdfunded projects involves a certain level of risk. Because this project hasn't been completely funded, please know that it may never come to fruition.