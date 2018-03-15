If you're rocking one of Apple's latest iPhone models, like the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, you may be interested in trying out its wireless charging capabilities. Apple has yet to release an official fast wireless charger of its own, forcing you to look at trusted third-party options instead. Anker has just released a new line of 7.5W wireless chargers which will allow you to charge your phone quickly, and to celebrate the company is knocking up to 20% off the price.

There are a few different models available. First up is the PowerWave charging pad, which is $39.09 with coupon code POWER752. This one holds your phone flat, like other charging pads, and comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 plug to get you the fastest charging speeds.

If you prefer to have your phone standing up while charging, the PowerWave Stand is the option for you. It's down to $42.49 when you use coupon code POWER752, and it also comes with the Quick Charge 3.0 adapter. These will both reduce your charging time by up to 30%, and it eliminates the need to fumble around with cables to power up your devices.

You can save 20% instead of 15% if you purchase more than one of these wireless chargers and use coupon code POWER753. In order to enable the faster-charging speeds, you'll need to ensure your iPhone is running iOS 11.2 or later, otherwise you'll only get a max of 5W.